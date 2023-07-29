The Union R-XI School District will continue to offer free breakfast to all students – at least for the first part of the 2023-24 school year.
The district Board of Education initially approved free breakfast for all students for the fall 2022 semester, and later approved it for the spring 2023 semester. At its Wednesday, July 19, meeting, the board unanimously approved providing free breakfast for the fall 2023 semester.
“We will evaluate the numbers again for the second semester to see if we can offer it again,” Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said. “But everything looks good as far as financial support goes, it’s just making sure the service is provided to our students.”
Despite having free breakfast, Mabe said it is still important for families to fill out eligibility forms for free and reduced price lunch.
“The difference in the investment that the district is going to put into this is minimal, because we also receive that federal claim money,” Mabe said.
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman also urged families to fill out the forms.
“There’s families that don’t claim it, even though they qualify, they say, ‘I’m not taking that stuff, I’m not taking that money from the government,’ ” Weideman said. “And although I can sympathize with their position, for them to know that just filling out the paperwork, even if they don’t take anything for it, is still important to the school district.”
“Because it provides other benefits, as well,” Mabe added.
To help entice families to fill out the free and reduced lunch forms, the school district has been waiving insurance fees for the Chromebook laptop computers it issues students the last several years, regardless of whether or not the students qualify for the reduced lunch prices, Mabe said.
The continuation of free breakfast comes as Union R-XI raised its lunch prices for the 2023-24 school year.
The cost for elementary school student lunches will rise to $3.10, from $3 in the 2022-23 school year.
In middle and high school, lunch prices will increase to $3.35 from $3.25.
Lunch prices for adults will increase to $4.10, from $4, while adult breakfast prices will increase to $2.40, from $2.30.
The price hike comes after the district agreed to give Chartwells K12, of Charlotte, North Carolina, the district’s food vendor, a 7 percent increase in the cost it charges the district for food.
