A New Day in School Lunches
Union School District staff, students and others sampled from the new district menu Thursday evening, Sept. 22. The district recently approved hiring Chartwells, a food distribution company, to provide food service. The kitchen staff worked with a chef to prepare the meals on a regular school-day time line. The new service officially launches the first week of October. Getting a meal, in front, is Amy Kain, Union High School principal. ? Missourian Photo/Karen Butterfield.

The Union R-XI School District will continue to offer free breakfast to all students – at least for the first part of the 2023-24 school year.

The district Board of Education initially approved free breakfast for all students for the fall 2022 semester, and later approved it for the spring 2023 semester. At its Wednesday, July 19, meeting, the board unanimously approved providing free breakfast for the fall 2023 semester.

