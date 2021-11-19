In an effort to assist the uninsured, underinsured or anyone in need of health care, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ and Salam Clinic are opening a free monthly health clinic in Washington with help from Deaconess Nurse Ministry.
“What we’re trying to do is provide care for Franklin County itself,” said Leesa Richardson, a nurse who is helping launch the clinic. “Whether you have insurance or you don’t have insurance, we don’t ask questions.”
The clinic is hosting its grand opening Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by its first clinic. After that, the clinic will be open on the second Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The clinic will offer diagnosis of nonurgent and chronic conditions, routine physicals, essential medications as available, basic laboratory tests and some diagnostic services for patients ages 18 and older, including flu shots, strep throat diagnoses and blood sugar checks. Patients are asked to enter on the entrance closest to Market Street. Each month, there will be at least one doctor, organizers said, and those doctors will operate the clinic on a volunteer basis.
“They are not getting any wages whatsoever,” Richardson said. “This is the giving of their hearts.”
Saturday, Dr. Zia Ahmad from Iron County Medical Center in Pilot Knob will be at the clinic.
Richardson said that, through her work at the Harvest Table, another program run at St. Peter’s that provides meals to the food insecure, she realized the need for a health care clinic. Many of those who came to Harvest Table, she said, were asking her, as a nurse, for basic vitals, blood sugar tests and more, and many told her they were putting off medical care out of fear that it would be too expensive.
In a March poll conducted by Gallup and West Health, nearly one in five adults in the U.S. — about 46 million people — reported that if they needed access to quality health care today, they would be unable to afford it. Another survey from Bankrate found that from March 2020 to March 2021, 22 percent of Americans say they’ve declined some sort of medical care, including doctor visits, medications, vaccinations, annual exams and screenings, because of the cost.
The Salam Clinic hopes to help remedy that issue locally.
“A lot of people have, like, a $40 copay if they go to the doctor,” said Judy Verdine, another organizer of the clinic from St. Peter’s. “You know, $40 is quite a little bit for some folks.”
The clinic will be the third operated by the Salam Clinic, an organization founded in 2008 at Lane Tabernacle CME Church in north St. Louis and expanded to St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Ferguson.
Richardson said she went and observed a clinic at each location in preparation for opening this one. “You know, this isn’t just our low-income or homeless,” she said. “These are our working-class, everyday people.”
The pastoral staff at the church sees this endeavor as another way they can serve their community.
“St. Peter’s has, as its mission statement, ‘Enter to worship. Depart to serve.’ We, I think, have a pretty good reputation and a community of loving our neighbors through action,” said the Rev. Eric Moeller, associate pastor of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ.
“I’ve been praying about this for several weeks,” Richardson said, “and this week it’s here, and I’m like, ‘OK, Lord, just let me be a light to someone that needs it.’ ”