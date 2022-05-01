The rural parish clinic, a Catholic ministry that provides free health care to low-income people without health insurance, is opening a temporary dental clinic at Immaculate Conception Parish in Union, the organization announced in a press release.
The clinic will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 5-7 and May 11-14 as staffing permits, according to the release. Patients who wish to be seen there are asked to call 314-225-4034 to schedule appointments. Walk-in patients will be accepted as availability allows.
While the clinic won’t offer testing or treatment for COVID-19, it will offer guidance and refer patients, according to the release.
The Union clinic will join already-established clinics in Troy and Cadet.
“We are hoping to reach as many patients in need of dental care as possible in the Franklin County area,” said Sister Mary Rachel Nerburn, a nun who serves as president and medical director of the initiative. “The Catholic mission really is to bring the healing presence of Jesus Christ to all of those who need (it).”
While it is a faith-based organization, Nerburn said that there is “no preferential treatment” to people of certain faiths. And she said they’ve been well-received at previous clinics.
“People are extremely appreciative for everything that we’ve been able to do,” she said. “We are changing lives. We’re helping them to improve their jobs, improve their overall health and eating.”
Nerburn, who is a sister of Mercy, a Catholic order of nuns, believes this is part of her vocation.
“That’s what being a Christian is,” she said. “It’s really going out with Jesus to bring him to those we serve.”