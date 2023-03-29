Helling Farms has been in Union for 103 years. Owner Viola Rose Helling has been there for more than half of it.

“It’s been in my husband’s family since the 1920s,” she said after the farm was honored Thursday as a new Century Farm. “I’ve been there for 60, so it’s a good place to be. It’s pretty special, I’ll say, having it in the same family for that many years.” 