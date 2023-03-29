Helling Farms has been in Union for 103 years. Owner Viola Rose Helling has been there for more than half of it.
“It’s been in my husband’s family since the 1920s,” she said after the farm was honored Thursday as a new Century Farm. “I’ve been there for 60, so it’s a good place to be. It’s pretty special, I’ll say, having it in the same family for that many years.”
The Franklin County MU Extension honored 11 farms Thursday at the 2022 Century Farm Awards as part off its annual Extension Council Dinner.
To be eligible to be named a Century Farm, the same family must have owned the farm for at least 100 consecutive years, through the end of 2022. That can include passing the farm through children, grandchildren, siblings and nieces and nephews. It can be passed to family members through adoption or marriage.
“Being able to recognize Century Farm families is so neat,” Franklin County Extension Council Chair Sue Koch said. “In 2010, we were able to honor our family farm as a Century Farm, so it is very special to me.”
Other farms honored include the Laaker Farm, which was established in 1852 by Heinrich Laaker. Its current owner is James A. Laaker.
The Fischer Farm was established in 1883 by Henry Sullentrup. Its owners now are Joseph and Sara Fischer.
Myron Gruber & Carolyn Poese Farm was established in 1885 by Edward Forderhase. Its owners are now Myron Gruber and Carolyn Poese.
The Eilers Farm was established in 1895 by John George Eilers. It is owned by Mary, Dennis, Mike and Diane Eilers.
The Ely Farm started in 1913, founded by Jesse and Cornelia Reed. It is owned by Lon E. and Gay D. Ely.
The Reed Family Farm started in 1913, also founded by Jesse and Cornelia Reed. It is owned by Judith L. Wagner.
The Jacob & Crystal Stallmann Farm was established in 1916 by Jacob and Anna Stallmann. It is now owned by Jacob and Crystal Stallmann.
The Breid Copeland Farm was started in 1917 by David W. Breid. It is owned by Charles R. and Frances J. Copeland.
“We’re very proud,” Charles “Chuck” Copeland said.
The Pisane Farm began in 1918, founded by Edward and Ida Pisane. It is owned by Chris and Cheryl Pisane.
Helling Farms was started in 1920 by Orlando and Martha Helling. It is now owned by Viola Rose Helling.
The Hertlein Family Farm was founded in 1921 by George and Julia Hertlein. It is owned by Marvin and Kathy Hertlein.
The deadline to apply to be named a 2023 Century Farm is May 1. Applications can be completed at extension.missouri.edu/programs/century-farms or by picking up a form at the extension office, located at 116 W. Main St. in Union.
Other award recipients included Deb Klak, the 2022 Leaders Honor Roll recipient. Klak owns McDonald’s locations in Washington, Union and St. Clair with her husband, Mike.
“Deb has helped to promote the master gardener program through generous donations, plant sales, garden tours, along with scholarships for local high school students,” Koch said. “Deb is no stranger to the many programs the extension offers.”
The Millerick family was honored with the 4-H Century Family award, given to families with 100 years of combined membership in 4-H.
“A hundred years of membership in 4-H is an amazing accomplishment,” said Tanner Adkins, field specialist in 4-H youth development.
Doris Koch received the Frank Graham Award for Distinguished Leadership in 4-H, recognizing her 35 years of service to 4-H. Adkins said she was one of 12 leaders in Missouri to receive the award this year.
“The Frank Graham Award is one of the highest honors we can bestow on our volunteers for all the work they do,” he said.
Guest speaker at the event was Harry Ward, the Columbia-based Fire and Rescue Training Institute coordinator for the MU Extension. The institute provides training to prepare fire departments for everything from airline crashes to farm fires. It even uses virtual reality scenarios to train firefighters in different locations at the same time.
“We have a real soft spot for rural fire departments, because they’re the ones that are out there every day — they get off of the tractor and they run to the fire station and they get in the engine, because the community needs that,” Ward said. “We want to make sure they are just as well trained as Kansas City, St. Louis, Columbia, Springfield — the major cities.”