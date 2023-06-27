Franklin County will likely leave it up to individual fire districts to determine whether burn bans will be implemented heading into Fourth of July weekend.
Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson received emails Monday about a possible burn ban, he told attendees at the Tuesday, June 27, commission meeting, which Hinson led in the absence of Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker.
“The (Missouri) Division of Fire Safety has been receiving several calls, they’ve kind of put it out there,” he said.
The Division of Fire Safety is urging Missourians to “put fireworks safety first,” according to a June 22 news release. The agency cites the U.S. Drought Monitor, which shows 93.3 percent of the state in “abnormally dry” or some sort of drought condition. Most of Franklin County is listed in “severe drought,” the third driest category.
The state authorizes counties to impose burn bans, which could include prohibiting both the burning of trash and setting off of fireworks, but fire districts can also implement burn bans, Hinson pointed out. “I think it was 2012ish and also back in 2017 or ‘18, when we had some drought conditions, the commission basically left it up to the fire districts,” Hinson said.
The county will likely go that route again, Hinson said.
“Because (fire districts) know better — their areas,” he said. “We do have parts of the county that have gotten more rain than others. So we’ll just kind of leave it to the local jurisdictions to do what they think is right for their areas.”
While some cities, like Washington and Pacific, ban the use of fireworks within city limits and others limit them to certain days and times, the unincorporated county has no restrictions on fireworks as long as they are used in a “safe manner.”
July 4 is not only the busiest day for fireworks, it is the busiest day for fires, according to the Division of Fire Safety, with around 40 percent of structure fires on Independence Day attributed to fireworks. In 2018, fireworks started an estimated 19,500 fires nationally, including 1,900 structure fires, 500 vehicle fires and 17,100 outside and other types of fires, with the fires causing five deaths.
The National Weather Service has also issued a heat advisory for much of Missouri, with Franklin County having between a 70 and 85 percent chance of the heat index reaching 105 degrees Thursday and Friday afternoons.
May 2023 in Franklin County was the ninth driest May in the 129 years records have been kept, according to the National Weather Service.
