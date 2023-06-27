Franklin County Government Center

Franklin County will likely leave it up to individual fire districts to determine whether burn bans will be implemented heading into Fourth of July weekend.

Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson received emails Monday about a possible burn ban, he told attendees at the Tuesday, June 27, commission meeting, which Hinson led in the absence of Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker.

