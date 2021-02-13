Franklin County will become the state’s ninth county to take part in a program designed to give residents more information about government finances.
The Show-Me Checkbook program was introduced in 2020 as a transparency portal for state government, State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said. In spring 2020, it was expanded to include information on six county governments.
The treasurer’s office took on extra duties during the pandemic’s early stages but was able to refocus on promoting the Checkbook program in the fall, Fitzpatrick said. While the treasurer’s office reached out to several counties about participating, Franklin County Auditor Angela Gibson actually contacted the state.
“I think it is incredibly important for taxpayers to have access to all of the county’s financials,” Gibson said. “That transparency and government accountability is extremely important. It holds everyone accountable and helps build trust.”
With the program being voluntary to enter, Fitzpatrick said it is great for local officials to take the initiative.
“We were thrilled to hear from her,” said Fitzpatrick, who was in the state Legislature before taking over as treasurer in January 2019, after being appointed by Gov. Mike Parson. “There’s no requirement that counties do this, but we think it’s good government.”
The treasurer’s office worked with Gibson through the late fall into the winter to get Franklin County’s information inputted in the state’s system. The Checkbook will initially have 2018 and 2019 financial data available for Franklin County when it goes live the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 16.
One process that takes time is converting data from a variety of formats counties use to the Tableau software the state treasurer uses, Fitzpatrick said.
The Checkbook program is useful because there are not many ways to access that information without making a sunshine request to the government or using an annual budget publication, Fitzpatrick said.
It will also save the county time and money, Gibson said.
The Checkbook program, which will be accessible through the state treasurer or Franklin County websites, allows users to break information down by departments, vendors the county uses or different funds, like the general fund or one set aside for law enforcement.
The county still has to have an external audit completed on its 2020 finances, which Gibson said will happen from April to June. She said that means the 2020 financial data will be on the website by the end of 2021. The county is likely to update the information once per year.
The Checkbook program is available at no cost to the counties, and the state maintains it with staff that was already in place. Fitzpatrick said the goal is to eventually offer it to other government entities like cities and school districts.
Also taking part in the Show-Me Checkbook program are Cass, Cole, Clay, Franklin, Greene, Jasper, Newton and St. Charles counties, as well as the city of St. Louis. Another 16 counties are in the process of being put in the Checkbook system.
Some larger counties, like St. Louis County, use their own program on their websites, Fitzpatrick said.
The public has been interested in how the state has spent money on the COVID-19 pandemic, Fitzpatrick said.
Once the 2020 data is up, the public will be able to see Franklin County’s spending through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Gibson said. The county posts that information now, but it is on a spreadsheet.