With fewer properties available than in recent years, expectations were fairly low for Franklin County’s real estate tax sale on Monday, Aug. 28.
But those expectations were shattered.
The sale tied a record for most delinquent properties sold — 86 — while bringing in a total of $403,627. That includes $75,673 in taxes owed to the county, as well as $327,862 in additional revenue.
The sale totals are not final because the bidders could try to get their money back or the current owner of the property could try to claim it.
“That is definitely up from last year,” Franklin County Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann said of the totals.
Buyers at the tax sale are actually buying a lien with a right to claim the property after a year, since the previous property owners still have that amount of time to pay what is owed in back taxes.
At the 2022 tax sale, the county collected a total of $161,642 on the sale of 82 delinquent properties.
While Monday’s sale equaled the record 86 properties sold at the 2021 tax sale, it was below the total revenue brought in that year of $589,005.
Trentmann said this year’s tax sale results were surprising because only around 225 properties were available by the time the sale took place.
“I was quite shocked by the number of people who registered, bid and showed up,” Trentmann said.
A total of 62 bidders registered for the tax sale, with a total of around 90 there when people assisting the registered bidders were added in, Trentmann said.
The county offered around 400 properties during the 2022 tax sale. Trentmann credited contractor CivicSource with helping the county get more back taxes paid leading into the 2023 tax sale, which lowered the total number of available properties.
More than 400 properties were removed from the list of 646 available properties between the time the list came out in May and Monday’s sale, Trentmann said.
The two properties that brought in the most money were both outside Pacific, with one bringing $69,000 and the other $64,000, Trentmann noted. He said that to get that much money likely means the land has houses on it.
The start of the sale was delayed by a computer glitch, Trentmann said.
“The system had the wrong date in it,” he said. “Something that was supposed to have been done was not done, even though I was told that it was.”
While the error shut down the computer system for an hour, the auction was able to start at 10:35 a.m., just over a half hour after its scheduled start time.
“Staff did a great job registering people to get it done and start the sale at 10:35,” Trentmann said. “Once we started, it went well.”
