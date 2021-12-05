Franklin County is starting the process of replacing two more aging bridges.
County commissioners approved separate lump sum agreements with Cochran Engineering, of Union, to provide services on the replacement of the Calvey Creek Road Bridge near Robertsville and the Kiel-Lyon Road Bridge near New Haven.
The Calvey Creek Road Bridge, a 50-foot span that crosses Brady Creek, has a total cost of $996,910, with $791,780 of that for construction, according to the commission’s agenda packet. The remainder includes $102,931 for design and engineering services, $77,199 for inspection and testing and $25,000 for right-of-way acquisition.
“We look forward to getting that bridge replaced,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said after the Calvey Creek Road Bridge agreement with Cochran was approved Tuesday, “and the next.”
Next was the Kiel-Lyon Road Bridge, which is a 70-foot span over Bucklick Creek. The entire Kiel-Lyon project is expected to cost $933,570, with $740,179 for construction, $96,223 for design and engineering services, $72,167 for inspection and testing and $25,000 for right-of-way acquisition.
Cochran will be paid a total of $182,629 for the Calvey Creek Road Bridge and $170,890 for the Kiel-Lyon Road Bridge.
Each bridge will have two 12-foot-wide travel lanes, with 2-foot shoulders on each side. They also will have concrete barrier curbs.
The bridges are between 60 and 70 years old, and their structures are deteriorating, said county Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch. The bridges are too narrow for safe travel, which gives them the lowest rating by the Missouri Department of Transportation for bridges in the county that weren’t already in line for replacement.
“Like most structures, and even ourselves, we get along in years, and we start to break down,” Grutsch said. “And that’s what the bridges are doing.”
Both the Calvey Creek Road and Kiel-Lyon Road bridges are on through roads and get a “fair amount” of traffic, Grutsch said. “It’s not like they’re on a dead-end road,” he said. “So it is important for school bus traffic and things like that.”
Cochran, the county’s on-call civil engineering consultant, will work on the grant for funding from the state. Once that grant is approved, it will do the design and get certification from the Army Corps of Engineers and then work on acquiring right-of-way for the project.
Then Cochran will work on the bidding process for construction of the bridges, including writing the project specifications, Grutsch said. The company also will help with soliciting bids.
Cochran will have an on-site manager to oversee construction once it starts. But with all the work ahead, Grutsch said construction on the bridges is not expected to start until late 2023. Each bridge will take about six months to replace, putting completion in late 2023 or spring 2024.
Although the grants are not yet in place, the county does have conditional approval from MoDOT saying the Calvey Creek Road and Kiel-Lyon Road bridges are next in line for state funding, according to Grutsch, who said he is confident the grants will be approved.
The new bridge decks are going to be higher above the water than the existing decks to allow for a larger water flow, Grutsch said. Each bridge also will have several hundred feet of new paved transitions to make the roadway uniform.