Franklin County is back to where it started in 2022.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, Oct. 11, has the entire county, as well as all adjacent counties, in the “Abnormally Dry” category.
The exception is an area of extreme northwestern Gasconade County, which is in the D1 Moderate Drought category.
According to the Drought Monitor, the last time all of Franklin County appeared in the D0 category was June 28, 2022.
Precipitation in July and August erased the drought status by Aug. 23, but a dry trend in September and October has brought drought back to the area.
The index was 2.54 percent of the county as of Sept. 27, and 2.7 percent on the Oct. 4 report.
At this time, no part of the county appears in the D1 Moderate Drought category. The Aug. 2, 2022, report had 58.1 percent of the county at D1, but subsequent rain erased that.
The last time any part of the county was in the D2 Severe Drought category was Dec. 28, 2021, when 3.04 percent of Franklin County fit that definition.
The last D3 Extreme Drought was reported Feb. 20, 2018.
The area has never been in the D4 Exceptional Drought going back to Jan. 1, 2000.
Precipitation update
A total of 5.59 inches of precipitation was measured for August at the Missourian office on the west side of Washington. That was above the monthly average (1951-2022) of 3.71 inches.
However, since that time, the clouds have been shut off.
The precipitation average for September is 3.75 inches. Washington received 1.87 inches of precipitation this year.
While that’s below average, it’s in line with recent years. Since 2017, five of the seven September readings have ranged between 1.81 and 1.94 inches.
For the first 11 days of October, a total of 0.11 of an inch of precipitation has been measured. In comparison, the current driest October on record (2010) had 0.51 of an inch for the entire month.
So far, October’s rainfall has come courtesy of one system. The rain gauge collected 0.10 of an inch for the reporting day Wednesday, Oct. 12. A trace (0.01) was measured Thursday, Oct. 13.
For the year, a total of 38.58 inches of precipitation has been measured. The annual average (1951-2022) is 43.91 inches. In 2021, the final total was 37.26 inches.
The driest year on record was 1976 at 20.22 inches. The wettest year on record is 2008 with 76.81 inches.
The U.S. Drought Monitor can be found at https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap.aspx
