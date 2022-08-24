Lace up your sneakers, dust off your dancing shoes and start stretching — the Franklin County Silver Games are returning this September.
The 32nd Annual Silver Games, which will largely be held in Franklin County, are set for Friday, Sept. 9, through Friday, Sept. 16. The games are open to anyone 50 years of age or older, with registration open until Aug. 15.
“It’s just interesting to see all these people enjoy doing something that they never knew they could do and meeting other people,” said Mary Ann Boyce, president of the Franklin County Silver Games.
The Silver Games launch with shuffleboard, singles division, which will be held at the Competitive Edge in Union on Sept. 9, followed by a nine-hole golf scramble, an 18-hole golf competition, pickle-ball, swimming, bocce ball, cornhole, washers and horseshoes. The games also will include an archery competition in Union, a billiards tournament in Eureka and a darts competition in Washington.
Boyce said competitors will be divided into age categories and medals will be awarded. She anticipates the crowd will be larger than the approximate 200 participants who attended last year.
The golf scramble, which is a new event for the Silver Games, will be held Sept. 9 at Birch Creek Golf Club in Union. The 18-hole competition will be held Sept. 12 at the Sullivan Golf Course. Boyce said the scramble was added to get more people with different ability levels involved in the games.
Pickleball will be held at Pacific High School on Sept. 10. The bocce ball, cornhole, horseshoes and washers tournaments will take place in Union at the Jaycee Pavilion on Sept. 12. The swimming events, ranging from 50-yard backstroke to 100-yard freestyle and more, will be held at the Four Rivers Family YMCA in Washington on Sept. 11.
The games also include a track and field competition, where participants can compete in different running events, a mile-long walk race, and various field events. The track and field competitions will be held Sept. 14 at Pacific High School.
There also will be a bowling event at Oasis Lanes in Union on Sept. 15, and a card tournament at the Washington Senior Center earlier that day.
The games end Friday. Sept. 16, with a dance competition at the KC Hall in Union.
A $20 registration fee covers all the events with additional fees for certain events, like bowling or golf. A luncheon also is provided for an additional $10.