It's in the Cards (copy)
Buy Now

In this file photo from 2015, Virginia Landing and Walter Murray play a hand of bridge as part of that year's Franklin County Silver Games. The 32nd Annual Franklin County Silver Games get underway next month, with the first games being held Friday, Sept. 9 and continuing through Sept. 16. 

St. Clair was the place for Silver Games participants to gather to play cards. Here, Walter Murray eyes fellow bridge player Virginia Landing as she thinks about making a bid at the St. Clair Knights of Columbus Hall last week.

Lace up your sneakers, dust off your dancing shoes and start stretching — the Franklin County Silver Games are returning this September. 

The 32nd Annual Silver Games, which will largely be held in Franklin County, are set for Friday, Sept. 9, through Friday, Sept. 16. The games are open to anyone 50 years of age or older, with registration open until Aug. 15.  