A missing man, who suffers from a traumatic brain injury, was found Saturday after an hourslong search by the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Jefferson County K9 unit, Boles Fire Protection District and St. Louis County Aviation.
At approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Franklin County deputies responded to the 600 block of Bessie Road near Catawissa after a report of a missing adult man, according to a press release from the sheriff's department. Deputies reportedly learned that the missing person suffered a traumatic brain injury within the last two years and had wandered off into the wooded area. At this point, the sheriff's department called in the other agencies to assist with its search. At approximately 10:15 p.m., authorities found the man in an abandoned vehicle on an adjacent property. The man was treated on scene by emergency medical personnel before being released to the care of family members.