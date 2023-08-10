The FBI has announced results of a nationwide campaign that successfully located 200 sex trafficking victims and missing children, “Operation Cross Country,” which involved several area law enforcement agencies, including the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
St. Louis area investigators located nine minors during the operation who had been considered actively missing, according to Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division.
“We wanted to get to these missing juveniles before the sex traffickers did,” Greenberg said in a press release.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said his office currently has an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigator on staff, and plans to add another soon. The ICAC Task Force Program is a nationwide network of 61 coordinated task forces representing over 5,400 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.
“We assigned an ICAC investigator to assist during this operation, and what it all boils down to is this operation is trying to locate missing juveniles before they get into prostitution and living on the streets and stuff like that,” Pelton said.
No missing children were found or human traffickers apprehended in Franklin County as part of the campaign, Pelton said, “but this thing goes across the country.”
Other agencies involved in the campaign included St. Louis County Special Investigations/MOICAC, the St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division, Missouri Department of Social Services State Technical Assistance Team, International Institute of St. Louis and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
Pelton noted that his office’s involvement in Operation Cross Country was not limited to investigating local cases, as much of the sex trafficking crime targeting children takes place online, meaning it can involve victims anywhere.
“Everything’s done on social media nowadays when it comes to kids,” Pelton said.
He added that there are no active cases his office is investigating involving missing Franklin County minors suspected of being at risk of sex trafficking.
“You probably see it on our Facebook page, we end up putting a lot of things saying ‘Hey, we’re trying to locate this juvenile,’ but, you know, most of them have just been pissed off at mom or dad and just took off, or they’re running around with their buddies, or hiding out, and sometimes it’s just a bad family life at home,” Pelton said. “But to say somebody that I would say legitimately is missing? Not that I’m aware of, not a child. We’ve got some old cold cases where people are missing.”
For those with concerns or wishing to report a person who may be missing or at risk of sex trafficking, the FBI noted in its release that NCMEC operates a 24/7 call center number at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678).
