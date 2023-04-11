The Missouri Department of Conservation has announced its latest chronic wasting disease numbers, and of the 23 counties statewide where CWD cases were found since last July, Franklin County topped the list with the most cases the county has ever seen in one year.
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a fatal prion disease that affects deer, with symptoms including drastic weight loss, stumbling and listlessness. Although no CWD cases have been reported in humans, some studies have raised concerns about risks to people.
Out of more than 33,000 deer tested in Missouri during the 2022 CWD surveillance year, which concluded this month, 117 tested positive for CWD, bringing the total number of cases found in the state to 409 since the first case in wild deer was confirmed in 2012.
In Franklin County, the first CWD case was identified in the 2015-16 surveillance year, and up until the end of June of 2022, a total of 30 cases had been identified, according to the MDC. Since then, 22 cases have been identified. For comparison, there were six Franklin County cases identified in the 2021-22 surveillance year, five the previous year and six the year before that.
CWD cases have previously been identified near the most populous parts of the county, with four cases found in past years in the area northeast of Union, southeast of Washington and west of Villa Ridge. The 22 cases detected since last July, however, have been concentrated in less populated areas, primarily in the southwest part of the county, north of Sullivan and west of St. Clair, according to an MDC map. One outlier was a case found just a few miles southwest of Union.
“During this past year, we found CWD in a number of new counties,” said MDC Wildlife Health Program Supervisor Deb Hudman. “Cases were detected for the first time in Barton, Carroll, Dallas, Gasconade, Hickory, Livingston, Ray, St. Francois and Sullivan counties.”
The case detected in Gasconade County this year was found in an area about 10 miles south of Hermann. Counties within 10 miles of CWD detections are designated as CWD Management Zones, leading to potentially higher rates of CWD detection due to “mandatory sampling” on opening weekend of fall firearms season.
Of the more than 33,000 cases, about 3,500 were identified during MDC’s targeted culling efforts conducted in cooperation with landowners after the close of regular deer season in areas near where CWD has been identified. Through targeted culling, 41 CWD-positive deer were culled in an effort to slow the spread of CWD.
“The goal of targeted culling is to remove CWD-positive deer from the landscape and reduce deer density in these localized areas to slow the spread of the disease and protect Missouri’s deer herd,” said Hudman. “Targeted culling is a proven method to slow the spread of CWD and Missouri is one of several states that uses it to manage the disease.”
While Hudman expects CWD to continue to spread, she said the goal is to slow the spread and keep the percentage of infected deer low as researchers continue to work toward a cure and develop additional management tools. The 117 positive cases found in Missouri in the past year represent less than one percent of tissue samples from hunter-harvested deer.
“That is good news,” Hudman said. “It is a testament to our ability to find the disease early in new areas and apply management actions to slow its spread.”
She added that if MDC fails to continue to work aggressively to slow the spread of the disease, CWD could have significant impacts.
“There are areas of the country where over half of hunter-harvested adult bucks test positive for CWD,” Hudman said. “We must do everything we can to not let this happen in Missouri, and we need the help of hunters and landowners in this fight.”