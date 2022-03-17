Tentative maps released Monday show that Franklin County voters may soon find themselves in a state Senate district with the other counties of the state’s Rhineland region, including Warren, Gasconade and Osage counties and a portion of St. Louis County.
The maps were released by the six-person Judicial Redistricting Commission before the commission submitted them to the Missouri Secretary of State’s office on Tuesday, according to a press release. The commission became involved in redistricting after the bipartisan commission failed to submit a map to the Secretary of State earlier this year.
The proposed maps must be approved by the Missouri General Assembly before being enacted.
“The Judicial Redistricting Commission’s work has been thorough and labor-intensive, and was purposefully undertaken with the goal to file a constitutionally compliant plan and map well in advance of the commission’s constitutional deadline to avoid disenfranchising voters given the candidate filing deadline and the deadline for preparing ballots,” commission Chair Cynthia Martin said in a news release.
Martin said the commission used the constitutionally required criteria when redrawing the districts, including that the districts are supposed to be as equal as possible in population, with a target of 181,026 residents per district. There were some exceptions, as the commission’s priority was to keep counties and cities wholly within a single district. No county could be split more than once, according to the commission.
Under the plan, the entirety of Osage, Gasconade, Warren and Franklin counties would be included in District 26 — the same district number currently held by Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, who is term-limited and can’t seek reelection. Schatz is one of several candidates running for U.S. Senate.
The district also would include a sliver of St. Louis County, largely areas in and around Eureka. This is a significant change from 2010, when the district’s map was drawn to include portions of Chesterfield, Wildwood and areas west of Ellisville. If enacted, these communities would now be a part of State Senate District 15, which is represented by Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester.
With candidate filing already underway for the Aug. 2 primary election, candidates now have a clearer picture of who their constituents may be ahead of the filing deadline on March 29.
Candidates State Rep. Nate Tate, R-St. Clair, Ben Brown, a St. Louis County restaurant owner who lives in Washington, and Bob Jones, a retired motorcycle and ATV dealer, were pleased with the new maps.
“Before we had Chesterfield and Wildwood that was part of the district with Franklin County,” said Tate, who was first elected in 2017. He said the new maps are “a good representation of the area.”
“When you talk about communities of interest, those (St. Louis County communities and Franklin County), to me, just don’t go together,” said Tate, whose current legislative district includes other portions of Franklin County, ranging from Sullivan to Catawissa. Tate said he believes “wholeheartedly” Franklin County shares more in common with Warren, Gasconade and Osage Counties than it did with Chesterfield or Wildwood.
“I think the counties that are put together here are as similar in nature as they can be,” he said.
Brown said he believes the new map adds a lot of voters who will resonate with his message.
“I was pretty excited when I first saw (the map),” Brown said. “I’m excited to represent what appears to be areas that are going to be a group of strong conservative voters.”
Brown said he believes the new areas are reflective of his home in Franklin County.
“I think it’s a very fair map,” Jones said. “I think it’s more representative of the kind of people who reside in those counties ... I did not like being linked in with St. Louis County.”
All three candidates said they are excited to campaign in the new counties.
Schatz, who has represented the district since 2014, said the proposed district “moved to a more rural district than a suburban district.” He described areas like Wildwood and Chesterfield as more suburban than the rest of the district. He also agreed that the rural voters of Franklin County shared a lot in common with those of Warren, Gasconade and Warren counties.
“I believed that Franklin County would always be the anchor of the 26th,” he said. “I think it’s a good district. I’ve represented Osage and Gasconade County when I was in the House, good folks.”
Schatz said it was too early for him to decide whether he would endorse a candidate, but said he wanted a Franklin County resident to win the seat and that he wants “someone reasonable, what I would say is a ‘common sense conservative.’”
Meanwhile, Senate District 2 — which has included Augusta, Defiance and New Melle — is shrinking geographically in this proposal. The district would no longer stretch from the Missouri River valley to the Mississippi River and the St. Charles and Lincoln County border.
Instead, the proposed Senate district still includes Augusta, Defiance and New Melle, but would no longer include areas of St. Charles county east of Highway 79, and Wentzville would be moved to Senate District 10, currently represented by Senate Majority Leader Jeanie Riddle, R-Mokane.