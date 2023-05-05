Franklin County officials plan to work with statewide and regional leaders to help St. Louis transition to a new prosecutor.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced her resignation Thursday, effective June 1, after helping broker a deal to kill a bill that would allow a state takeover of the city prosecutor’s office.
Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has been seeking to remove Gardner, a Democrat, from office. According to the Associated Press, Bailey alleges that too many cases, including homicides, have gone unpunished under Gardner’s watch, that victims and their families are left uninformed and that the prosecutor’s office is too slow to take on cases brought by police.
Gov. Mike Parson will seek to appoint a prosecutor who can restructure the office to being a “well-oiled machine,” spokesperson Kelli Jones told The Missourian Friday. She referred to Parson’s Thursday statement, in which he said he will seek a prosecutor who “represents the community, values public safety, and can help restore faith in the City’s criminal justice system.”
“Those are the three characteristics he really is looking for,” Jones said.
Even though the job is open to any Missouri resident, one person who will not be seeking the role in St. Louis is Franklin County Prosecutor Matthew Becker.
“I’m not leaving Franklin County,” Becker said.
For the past several weeks, Becker said there have been conversations in the background among the region’s prosecutors about scheduling a meeting where they could talk through proposals of what could be done to help the Circuit Attorney’s office.
In what ways prosecutors ultimately help the office remains to be determined, Becker said.
“There is no concrete plan,” Becker said. “Our help could mean that prosecutors step in and take cases or that there is training offered to new prosecutors. It could mean any number of things.”
A meeting of the region’s prosecutors could come as early as next week.
Whoever is appointed will likely face many challenges, but Becker said their biggest need will be “focusing on getting experienced prosecutors back in that office and attracting new attorneys interested in becoming prosecutors to work in that office.”
Last week, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker joined St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann and Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon in a letter calling for the consolidation of the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office and St. Louis County prosecutor into one regional prosecutor’s office.
Brinker released a statement Thursday saying Gardner’s resignation is a “huge step in the right direction for our region!”
“While it should never have gone on this long our region and especially St. Louis, will now have a real chance at law and order Government,” Brinker continued. “Police officers will regain confidence knowing they’ll have a prosecutors office behind them instead of against them! Businesses and consumer confidence will regenerate and Missouri’s economic engine can fire up once again!!! Franklin County participates on many levels with the great City of St. Louis and I look forward to providing our continued support of proper prudent governance. Sad situation but we must move on with our great American confidence!”
Brinker said Friday there is still an opportunity for the legislature to consider consolidating the city and county prosecutors’ offices at some point.
“It could shrink government costs and make it more efficient to operate out of one agency,” he said.
With a high volume of serious cases in St. Louis, some are calling for more involvement in helping prosecute cases from local governments around the region.
“We remain hopeful that community stakeholders in the St. Louis region will work together to offer support and assistance to the new Circuit Attorney as quickly as possible,” Joel Currier, chief communications officer, 22nd Judicial Circuit, said in a statement.
Brinker said he plans to discuss the issues involving St. Louis with other regional leaders next week, though he was not yet sure who that discussion will include.
“Hopefully, we will get together and discuss what it will look like in the region,” he said.
The Missourian’s Ethan Colbert and Jonathan Riley contributed to this report.