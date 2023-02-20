A Franklin County man who investigators said possessed 27 videos of child pornography was sentenced in court earlier this month.
Appearing in court on Feb. 7, Clayton D. Portell, 33, of Pacific, stood before Circuit Court Judge Ryan Helfrich and informed the court that he would be taking the plea deal offered by prosecutors.
The plea deal required that Portell plead guilty to two counts of possessing child pornography, including one charge that stipulated that Portell possessed more than 20 pictures or films. These were two of the initial 24 charges filed by prosecutors against Portell. The other charges were dismissed.
Following his plea, Helfrich sentenced Portell to three years in prison on count one and a 10-year sentence on the second count. The 10-year sentence was then suspended in exchange for five years of supervised probation following his release from state prison.
If he violates the terms of his probation, then he will be ordered to serve the 10-year prison sentence.
The case against Portell dates back five years to 2018 when investigators with the St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force, the Union Police Department and the FBI conducted a search warrant on Portell’s residence in Union. Court records say that Portell later moved to Pacific.
During their search, investigators found 25 images and 27 videos of child pornography on Portell’s electronic devices. Some of the images showed children younger than 14 engaged in sex acts. The investigation was later turned over to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department’s Cyber Crimes Division and the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children team, according to previous reporting by The Missourian.