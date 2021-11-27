The 10-day firearms portion of the 2021-22 deer season came to a close on Tuesday, and many hunters in Franklin County had successful hunts, according to figures from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
“It was a good, safe season,” said Todd Wright, a conservation agent who is assigned to Franklin County.
During this portion of the deer season, hunters in Franklin County harvested 4,148 total deer, including 1,508 does, 373 button bucks and 2,267 antlered bucks. This is the most deer harvested in the county since 2016, which marks the earliest year that data is available from the conservation department.
Statewide, almost 188,000 deer were harvested, he said.
“We (Franklin County) were the No. 1 county in the state this year,” Wright said. In fact, Franklin County has ranked in the top three for most deer harvested for each of the five seasons. The lowest the county ranked was in 2017, when hunters harvested 4,099 deer in Franklin County compared with hunters in Howell County — a county in Missouri’s Ozarks — who harvested 4,568 deer that year.
Other counties rounding out the top five this year include Texas, with 4,053 deer harvested; Howell, with 3,245 deer harvested; Benton, with 3,204 deer harvested; and Callaway, with 3,156 deer harvested. Counties with the fewest number of deer harvested this year are Pemiscot, with 101; Mississippi, with 163; New Madrid, with 210; Dunklin, with 272; and Atchison, with 353.
To date, including all portions of the deer season, hunters in Franklin County have harvested 5,524 total deer, including 2,121 does, 506 button bucks and 2,897 antlered bucks. For comparison, hunters in Gasconade County have harvested 3,196 total deer, including 1,131 does, 294 button bucks and 1,771 antlered bucks.
In Warren County, hunters harvested 2,289 deer, including 795 does, 186 button bucks and 1,308 antlered bucks. Other counties adjacent to Franklin County had similar numbers, including St. Charles County, with 1,717 total deer harvested; St. Louis County, with 1,655 total deer harvested; Jefferson County, with 4,254 total deer harvested; Washington County, with 3,138 total deer harvested; and Crawford County, with 3,530 deer harvested.
Wright also said there were no major incidents reported in the county this season.
Wright said there were some reports of illegal activities such as overharvesting, illegal dumping of carcasses and trespassing. He doesn’t have exact numbers for those incidents yet, “but I wouldn’t say it was much different than a normal deer season,” he said.
He said the fact that he gets these calls “shows that the people of the county are vested in wildlife, so when they see something that doesn’t seem right, they call, which is a benefit to everyone.”
There are still other opportunities to hunt deer in 2021, according to the conservation website. A youth hunt began on Friday, which is limited to hunters ages 6 to 15. That will continue until Sunday. After that, antlerless deer season will be held Dec. 4-12. Hunting deer with alternative methods such as a handgun or muzzleloader will run from Dec. 25 to Jan. 4.
“So there’s quite a bit of deer season left,” Wright said.