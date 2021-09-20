With temperatures in the high 80s all week and rain early Wednesday morning, the weather wasn’t ideal for the opening day of the fall archery season for deer and turkey.
Nevertheless, Franklin County hunters harvested around ten white-tailed deer before 10 a.m., according to Missouri conservation agent Todd Wright. As of 9 a.m. Friday, Franklin County hunters had harvested 36 deer, including 9 antlered bucks, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s interactive harvest map. Across Missouri, 1,056 deer were harvested. In the first few days of turkey season, 48 birds were harvested, none coming from Franklin County.
Wright is expecting another successful deer and turkey season after a banner year in 2020. He said the deer population is steady across the county and growing in certain areas, meaning another large harvest is likely. Over the past few seasons, the number of deer harvested in Missouri has grown from 284,477 in 2017-18 to 290,224 in 2018-19, 285,873 in 2019-20 and 297,214 last season, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website. Franklin County was the top-harvesting county in Missouri a year ago with 5,786 deer harvested. Wright said he would be surprised if Franklin County wasn’t in the top five counties again this year.
The turkey population, too, Wright said, is higher this season because of a very good hatch earlier this year.
“We’ll probably have at least as good a season as we did last year with deer, if not better,” he said. “With turkeys this fall season, from what I’ve seen, and I’ve talked with people, it seems like we had a really good production year where there’s quite a few young turkey out and about.”
Most of the hunting done in the county is done on private land, but there are a few conservation areas that allow hunting, each with their own regulations that should be checked before an outing. Catawissa, Little Indian Creek, Long Ridge, Meramec, Noser Mill, Redhorse Access and River ’Round conservation areas allow hunting in Franklin County.
A lot of the hunting done in Franklin County comes from people traveling from the St. Louis area, including children and grandchildren returning to hunt on family property. All hunters should be aware of MDC’s information and regulations related to chronic wasting disease, a fatal disease threatening Missouri’s deer population. Hunters planning on traveling with a carcass outside of the county should be especially familiar with the department’s travel restrictions.
According to MDC’s 2021 fall deer and turkey regulation and information booklet, whole carcasses, heads and other parts of deer harvested from a CWD Management Zone, including Franklin and most surrounding counties, can be removed from the county of harvest only if they are delivered to a licensed meat processor or taxidermist within 48 hours of leaving the county of harvest.
If the hunter quarters the meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached, the meat can be taken from the county, but the head and spine must remain, unless it is cleaned of all muscle and brain tissue.
The rule also does not apply to heads delivered to an approved chronic wasting disease sampling location within 48 hours of leaving the county of harvest, a new exception in 2021.
Four locations in Franklin County have been approved by MDC for chronic wasting disease sampling: the Beaufort Lions Club, Colter’s Landing Access, the Missouri Department of Transportation commuter lot in Gray Summit and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall in Sullivan. S&R Convenience Center in Marthasville is also approved.
On opening weekend of firearms season, Nov. 13 and 14, all heads harvested in Franklin County must be taken on the day of harvest to one of the sampling stations. Wright said there were four or five deer that tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Franklin County last season.