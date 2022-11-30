The Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) is one of more than 275 animal shelters taking part in the Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope event, with reduced adoption fees.
From Dec. 1 through 11, FCHS will offer $25 adoption fees for all cats and kittens, as well as dogs over a year old, according to a news release. As a bonus, you can adopt a second cat for free.
The shelter, which is usually closed Sundays, will also open for adoptions from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. FCHS is located at 1222 W. Main Street in Union.
FCHS cat adoptions will be available at PetSmart and Petco in Washington, as well as the Purina Farms visitor center in Gray Summit and Petsense in Sullivan. PetSmart will hold special evening cat adoptions from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1, 6 and 8.
The adoptions include standard preparation services, such as spay or neuter surgery, microchip and registration, health tests, vaccinations, deworming and flea and tick treatments.
FCHS is caring for 228 animals, more than double its daily average of 110. That includes 56 dogs and 172 cats.
Earlier in the year, FCHS was able to adopt 204 pets at previous Bissell Pet Foundation discount events.
For more information on adoptions and available pets, visit fchsmo.org.