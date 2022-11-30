Kitten at Franklin County Humane Society

So far this year, the Franklin County Humane Society has provided nursery care to more than 650 kittens like the one pictured above. Nursery care includes providing food, medicine, vaccinations, microchipping, spay and neuter surgery. The humane society is hoping that by reducing adoption fees that more animals currently housed at the humane society or by volunteer foster parents will be adopted during the month of December. 

 Contributed Photo.

The Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) is one of more than 275 animal shelters taking part in the Empty the Shelters ­— Holiday Hope event, with reduced adoption fees.

From Dec. 1 through 11, FCHS will offer $25 adoption fees for all cats and kittens, as well as dogs over a year old, according to a news release. As a bonus, you can adopt a second cat for free.