The Franklin County Humane Society is full of furry friends who need a home — so full that it’s running out of space to keep them.
Allison Mitchell, shelter manager at the humane society, said the animal shelter has the capacity to care for 30-to-40 dogs, but right now, there are 56 dogs in the shelter.
Dogs are being housed in offices, the waiting room and medical room, she said. It also means the shelter has had to suspend surrenders, meaning it can only take strays.
“We kind of are putting dogs in a bunch of different spots right now,” Mitchell said.
And it’s a similar situation with cats. The organization has 194 cats, 125 of which are under 1 year old, in their system. However, she said the humane society has a good foster network for cats, which makes an influx a bit easier to manage, but the cats still need permanent homes..
A big contributing factor to this overcrowding, she said, is the slowing down of adoptions. She said the shelter only had three dogs adopted last week. They like to have at least five a week.
“That’s definitely hurting us a little bit with having our adoptions down,” Mitchell said.
She believes that family vacations and extra curricular activities at school are causing families to hold off on adoptions this time of year. She said spring is often a difficult time.
To combat this, the Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring “Empty the Shelters,” an adoption special where adoption fees at the Franklin County Humane Society will be $25 for cats and adult dogs. Normally, that’s $95 for adult cats, $110 for kittens and $180 for adult dogs.