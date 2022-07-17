The Franklin County Humane Society has been at “crisis” level since February, according to president Lynn Wagner, and they’re asking for volunteers to help relieve the pressure.
“Last year we had 110 animals in the shelter on an average day, some of those in foster care,” Wagner said Tuesday. “Right now we’re at 264, which is way over double. I just talked to our shelter manager and we’ve had 60 intakes since July 1.”
Wagner said the shelter reached its highest population of 286 in June, though “crisis” level is any time more than 200 animals are in her staff’s care.
The Humane Society has temporary cages crammed into anywhere there is room at its shelter in Union. More than 40 dogs are in the care of the organization at the moment, although the shelter only has about 20 permanent kennels. The rest of the 260-plus animals are cats, including multiple litters of kittens.
Wagner said the Humane Society has relied on a “good network” of foster homes where animals stay short-term before they are adopted.
For dogs, she said the turnover rate has been about a week spent in Humane Society shelter or foster care, excluding the seven-business-days hold where owners can pick up lost animals.
Foster owners can suffer from burnout, though, so Wagner said the Humane Society is always looking for new people in the program. Volunteers would receive everything needed to care from an animal from the Humane Society, including training, food, litter and toys.
Wagner said that a variety of homes could make for a good foster location. She said families can make a project of it, or someone who lives alone might participate for companionship. Senior couples help out with the foster program a lot, too, Wagner said.
The Humane Society is hiring for two positions: animal caretaker and front desk worker. Wagner said the shelter “could always use more volunteers.”
In the long term, Wagner said the Humane Society needs to think about a new location with more space, which would require extensive planning and fundraising.
“That definitely seems to be what we’re going to have to do if these numbers stay as high as they have been,” Wagner said.
For now, the Humane Society is promoting a $50-adoption special for all animals, excluding puppies. The fee covers spaying or neutering and vaccinations.
Wagner said the Humane Society successfully places more than 90 percent of dogs in its care in a home, and just under that figure for cats.
“We feel like we’re always saying ‘we’re so full’ and we want people to realize we know they’re helping us, but we still need help,” she said. “We’re grateful for the ones fostering and adopting, but unfortunately we still need help.”