Franklin County Honor Flight officials hope to be able to give veterans a trip to Washington, D.C., this year, but everyone on board will need to be fully vaccinated.
The national Honor Flight Network has put all flights on hold through Aug. 15, according to an April 23 news release. This comes after all the Franklin County hub’s trips were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once flights resume, vaccinations will be required for all veterans and their guardians.
But on the hope flights will be allowed to resume after that, the Franklin County group has booked a flight for Oct. 21.
“We went ahead and booked it, because if we wait for August, all the flights are going to be booked,” said Franklin County Honor Flight President Rosalie McGaugh.
Honor Flight won’t have to pay the complete amount for the flight until September. “We put a little down on it, so we wouldn’t get shut out,” McGaugh said.
Although COVID-19 cases have been down in Franklin County, Honor Flight officials have to be cautious because of the potential for a higher rate of cases in the District of Columbia.
“I think that Washington, D.C.’s still a hot spot,” McGaugh said. “A lot of the men (on the flight) might be coming out of nursing homes. That’s why they’re wanting everybody vaccinated.”
The October flight would be the only one for Franklin County Honor Flight in 2021 because it will be too cold to take the trip in November, McGaugh said.
Honor Flight is looking for veterans and guardians to be among those taking part in the trips, though they wouldn’t be able to go until 2022. McGaugh said they are still making up for the flights missed in 2020, when they have two flights of 26 veterans, each with a guardian, ready to go.
Another 40 veterans were waiting to go behind the 52 whose trips were canceled. Nationwide, more than 50,000 veterans are on waiting lists with the Honor Flight Network.
People interested in being guardians or veterans on future trips to D.C. can visit www.fchonorflight.org or call McGaugh at 636-584-5253 for more information.
Dave Smith, national Honor Flight Network board chairman and president, wrote in the news release, “We are implementing these precautions so we can continue to carry out our mission without forcing veterans to choose between their health and this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Since its inception in 2007, Franklin County Honor Flight has sponsored approximately 50 missions, with more than 2,000 veterans and at least 1,000 guardians taking part.