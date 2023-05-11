People are often interested in learning more about their family history but aren’t sure where to begin. Next month, the Franklin Historical Society is offering a genealogy class for beginners.
With over 30 years of combined experience in genealogy, Franklin County Historical Society President Lynn Wagner and Jen Rickards, of Auntie Jen’s Family Trees, will present attendees with information on where and how to start researching, as well as what sources to use both online and in-person. The class will be held at 300 E. Locust St. in Union from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10.