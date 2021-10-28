The return of the Franklin County Historical Society’s annual History Fair, which was canceled last year, was not the only cause for celebration this past weekend, as officials announced the society has purchased a new home for its museum. The historical society recently closed on the purchase of a 5,000-square-foot building to house its museum at 300 E. Locust St. in downtown Union, a little more than block from the current location at 209 E. Main St. The 2,400-square-foot former location had its final day open to the public Saturday.
The museum has to move because trustees of the late Bob Hansen’s estate announced in August that they are deeding buildings Hansen owned, including the museum’s current building, at the corner of East Main Street and North Oak Street to the city of Union.
The buildings will be demolished so they can be used for a park, following Hansen’s wish.
According to Missourian archives, the site of the new museum has been home to numerous businesses over the years, including a mattress store, a coffee shop and a fitness center.
Historical society board President Lynn Wagner said that although the organization only has about $30,000 saved up, well below its goal of raising $400,000, it was able to reach an agreement with building owner Jan Schmelz.
“We had looked at it before,” Wagner said. “Everybody was like, ‘Jan won’t sell. Jan won’t sell.’ Then Jan called one day. After a couple weeks of negotiating, we worked a deal out.”
The historical society, which has long opened the museum by appointment only in the winter, has a goal of opening the new museum in spring 2022. Members already have been moving some smaller items to the new building.
“We’ll be moving this fall and over the winter,” Wagner said.
The museum will have about 3,500 square feet of display space, with the remainder for storage, all on one level. Wagner said it was important to find a building that didn’t require them to store historic items in a damp basement.
The historical society will continue its Saving Our Roots fundraising campaign to ensure it can pay on its loan in the future and improve its collection, Wagner said.
Numerous vendors attended the history fair, including other historical groups like the Washington Historical Society. Others displayed things like arrowheads and glass bottles.
About 200 people attended the first two hours of the History Fair, with attendance dropping off in the third and final hour, Wagner said. Outside, classic cars and a hand fire pump were displayed.
“We’ve had a good turnout considering people are still worried about COVID and the weather,” Wagner said.
Paul Lawrence, who displayed some of the more than 3,000 glass bottles he has collected over 40 years, gives all the money from sales at the History Fair to the Franklin County Historical Society.
“The people who are active in it have been nice and kind to me,” he said of the historical society. “I enjoy their knowledge on different things around the county.”