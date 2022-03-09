Wednesday, March 2, was long awaited for board members with the Franklin County Historical Society.
Since October they’ve worked to move and set up their collection at their new museum location at 300 E. Locust St. in downtown Union. They finally opened their doors to the public Wednesday.
The museum is usually closed in the winter, which gave volunteers a chance to prepare after closing its former location a block away in October.
With warmer weather comes the museum’s regular hours of noon to 4 p.m. the first and third Wednesday and second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
It is also open by appointment.
“We’ve got several organizations that will use it at different times,” said Jane Van Leer-Stephens, the historical society’s secretary and treasurer. “That way they can have the whole building.”
The museum had a low-key opening Wednesday, with a formal grand opening planned June 5. The only fanfare was cake for visitors.
The exhibits include several new items on Franklin County history, including displays on Purina Farms and the Pepsi-Cola bottling plant in New Haven.
They also have the sign that once adorned the new building. Popular items like the museum’s surrey carriage have been moved to the new location. Van Leer-Stephens’ sons pushed it down the street to the new place. Next to it is an outfit that belonged to her grandmother.
While traffic was light in the moments after the museum opened Wednesday, one person was on hand to sign up as a new volunteer.
“I was always into my family’s genealogy, so this is something I enjoy,” said Barbara Bailey of New Haven, who is originally from Robertsville. “I’m retired so I have free time.”
The museum also accepts donations of historic Franklin County items.
“We take things on loan too,” Van Leer-Stephens said. “If somebody doesn’t want to let go of something that belonged to their ancestors, we can take it on loan for a certain period of time.”
With its former building planned for demolition to make way for a park on the wishes of the building’s late owner Bob Hansen, the historical society started a capital campaign last year to raise money for a new location. They were able to work out an agreement with Jan Schmelz, who owns several downtown buildings.
The historical society is still having its “Saving Our Roots” fundraising campaign to make sure the new location is its “forever home,” President Lynn Wagner wrote in an email.
Donations can be mailed to Franklin County Historical Society, P.O. Box 293, Union MO 63084.