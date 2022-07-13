The Franklin County Historical Society (FCHS) is looking for volunteers to help sort and catalog more than 1,000 photos and a trove of historical artifacts it received in June.
FCHS President Lynn Wagner said the historical society receives gifts of this size a few times a year and that volunteers were slowly going through the artifacts to “sort, scan, label and identify.”
The first donation was over 1,000 photos taken in the 1980s by the late Richard Knudsen, a former religion and theology professor at East Central College (ECC). The Mackey and Mackie families of the Pacific area also donated several boxes of historical artifacts. Both donations were made by families.
Wagner and other FCHS members work on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month on sorting donations.
“I can’t speak to the Mackey/Mackie collection yet because we haven’t opened the boxes yet,” she said June 30. “As for the Knudsen collection, he was taking a photography class while he was instructing over there at ECC and he decided to document the county in the 1980s.”
Wagner said Knudsen took pictures of farms, churches, houses, parks, plants and buildings, some of which have been posted to the organization’s Facebook page. She chuckled while describing a picture of the wooden wagon on the roof of The Landing restaurant in Washington, which is now called Marquart’s Landing.
There are several Route 66 photos, including at the Red Cedar Inn in Pacific. Knudsen also spent time photographing native plants at Shaw Nature Reserve.
“It’s going to take us quite a while to sort through all of these and see what all we have,” she said. Scanning started earlier this month.
When that process is complete, Wagner said the collections would be added to the regular rotation of displays at the museum’s new location, at 300 E. Locust St. in downtown Union. Wagner said FCHS has added a new local root beer bottle from the 1940s to its collection, and were working on a corn cob pipe exhibit.
The museum is free, open noon to 4 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, and is available for private tours.
For more information about volunteering or the museum, email franklincountyhistorical@gmail.com.