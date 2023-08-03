Franklin County is assisting with an $8.2 million sewer treatment project.
Commissioners voted Thursday to dedicate $750,000 as a local match for the Labadie Creek Watershed Sewer District. The bulk of the funding for the project, $7.45 million, is coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“This is a big day for the county and for the sewer district,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said after voting to approve the funding.
The county’s funding for the project comes from its federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money.
CDBG projects are intended to support community development and can include infrastructure, economic development projects, public facilities installation, community centers, housing rehabilitation, public services, clearance/acquisition, microenterprise assistance, code enforcement, homeowner assistance and more, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s website.
“We’re, kind of, just acting as the conduit for the funding so they can improve that district,” Brinker told The Missourian after the meeting. “It’s much needed.”
The creation of the Labadie Creek Watershed Sewer District was approved by voters in the northeastern part of Franklin County by a 178-15 vote in 2014, according to Missourian archives. The district was created after the Labadie, Beauty View Acres and Gray Summit sewer districts were consolidated.
The consolidated district was designed to more cost effectively meet new state pollution control regulations, officials said in 2014.
The project will serve 233 people when complete.
The sewer treatment project now being funded will allow for increased flow capacity in the consolidated area, according to a notice about a public hearing. Mikala Walton, a community planner and grant writer representing the sewer district, was the only person to address the commission during the public hearing.
“A new force main will be installed from Labadie running down along Highway MM to Beauty View Subdivision with new grinder systems,” Walton said. “A new gravity main will be installed from the Beauty View Subdivision, along Highway MM to Gray Summit Hills with new lift systems installed. A NitrOx Wastewater Treatment System and UV Disinfection will be installed at the treatment plant. Lagoon stabilization and treatment plant site work will also be included.”
The project will eliminate the Beauty View and Gray Summit treatment plants and connect all customers to the Labadie sewer treatment plant, according to the public meeting notice.
The district boundaries are the Missouri River to the north, Interstate 44 to the south, Coleman Road to the west and Decker Road to the east. The sewer district includes the Gray Summit Hills and Beauty View subdivisions.
Of the people benefiting from the sewage project, 62 percent are low or moderate income, according to the public meeting notice.
Another reason given for consolidating the sewer districts was because customers’ sewer rates could have gone up significantly to pay for upgrades had the consolidation not occurred, according to a 2014 Missourian story. Consolidating the districts allowed the cost to be spread out across more people.
