The big annual events keep coming in Union with the return of the Franklin County Fair from Thursday, June 10, through Sunday, June 13, at the fairgrounds at 530 Clark Ave.
The event returns this year after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Entry to the fair will be $10 for everyone on Thursday, June 10. On Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12, admission will be $20 for adults 16-59 and $10 for children 5-15 and seniors 60 and over.
Sunday, June 13, will have $15 admission for adults and $10 admission for children and seniors.
Children 4 and under can enter free with a paid admission each day.
Adult season passes are available for $30 in advance and $40 at the gate. Passes are $30 for children.
Advance tickets are available at United Bank of Union, the Union Parks Department, the Union Area Chamber of Commerce, Fricks Market and Dickey Bub in Union, Voss Market in Beaufort and Bank of Franklin County in Krakow.
Entertainment includes Cody Goggin Thursday, Steve Leslie Band Friday and Sweet Ruckus Saturday.
Also Thursday is the Franklin County Fair Queen Contest at 6 p.m.
For more information and a schedule of events, visit facebook.com/franklincofair.