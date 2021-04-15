With the city of Union’s approval, the Franklin County Fair is officially on for June 10-13.
The agreement, approved by the board of aldermen at its April 12 meeting, calls for the city to have a final inspection of the fair four weeks before the event. Set up for the fair, located at the fairgrounds near City Lake, is scheduled to begin May 29, with cleanup finished by June 27.
It is nearly the same agreement the fair has used in the past with the city, which owns the fairgrounds, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
But, though much of the fair is the same, it will be big having it back after the event was one of several canceled because of the growing COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Although details are being finalized, fair Co-Chair Eric Schmuke said one new activity will be ax-throwing for the public.
“If anybody wants to come out and throw axes, try their hand at it, that’ll be free,” he said. “I’ve been watching a lot of ESPN, and it’s been on there. And it’s been interesting.”
Much of the rest of the fair, which is free to enter, will be familiar, Schmuke said.
“We’re trying to get back to our staples there, the tractor pull, (demolition) derby, just trying to be sure we can have it all and be safe,” he said.
No specific precautions will be in place for COVID-19 at this time, Schmuke said. “It’s an outdoor event, so if people want to wear masks, we aren’t going to stop them. But it’s up to them.”
The fair traditionally had been held in July but was moved in 2018 to June because of an issue with getting a sled for the truck and tractor pull, according to Missourian archives. It is now held a week after Founders’ Day.
After both events were canceled in 2020, it will be great to have them back, Pohlmann said.
“The hope is that there’s enough people that are vaccinated and there’s enough people that are healthy and safe that we can have large events,” he said. “I think that it’s going to be really exciting to have the fair back after a lost year.”