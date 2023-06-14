It was another successful year for the Franklin County Fair, which took place June 8-11 in Union.
“Overall, it was a very smooth and successful fair,” said Sarah Straatmann, the fair’s board chair. “The weather was very pleasant and crowds reflected that.”
Attendance for the fair was “outstanding,” particularly on Friday, when the demolition derby was held, and Saturday, when the Mid Missouri Truck & Tractor Pulling Association pull excited attendees, Straatmann said. “We haven’t finalized our numbers, but it does look like we will be up over last year,” she said.
Despite rain Sunday, the barrel race, sponsored by Gerald Saddle, drew 30 riders, Straatmann said. “Attendance on the midway was lower than normal due to the rain, however, many patrons were able to enjoy the carnival rides, egg drop, baby contest and games,” she said.
The demolition derby was among the largest the fair has seen, Straatmann said. “We had 80 cars participate in various classes, which is approximately 30 more cars than last year,” she said. “The bleachers and hillside were packed with spectators as well!”
The barrel race was one of the new events this year that stood out. Straatmann said bingo and pull-tabs were also new and well received by patrons.
The fair’s largest learning experience came with using electronic tickets for the first time, Straatmann said.
“In general we were pleased with the process and feel that next year things will be even better,” she said.
Straatmann expressed thanks to all those who assisted in putting on the fair, including Union FFA, the Union Kiwanis and Lions clubs, the Union Area Chamber of Commerce, the Union Knights of Columbus, the Union High cheerleaders and Red, White and Brew Coffee Company.
“Our fair board members and assistants work long hours to provide the community with this event,” she said. “Our families also pitch in to make this possible.”
During Monday’s Union Board of Aldermen meeting, Mayor Bob Schmuke congratulated the fair board for an “excellent fair week.”
“It was just a great weekend until Sunday,” he said. “We couldn’t ask for better weather on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The crowds were large.”
The fair started Thursday with the annual Fair Queen Contest, where Samantha Monzyk was crowned queen.
Maggie Unerstall was named first runner up, Allison Eckstein was second runner up and Maddie Buehrle was Miss Congeniality. All four contestants are members of the FFA program at Union High.