Franklin County Government Center

Franklin County is directing its grant writer to look for federal funding for its new highway department headquarters, as well as other projects.

Abigail Menke, deputy director of the Franklin County Health Department, is currently tasked with writing grants for the county. She advised commissioners that not many grants are currently available for counties like Franklin.

