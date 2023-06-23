Franklin County is directing its grant writer to look for federal funding for its new highway department headquarters, as well as other projects.
Abigail Menke, deputy director of the Franklin County Health Department, is currently tasked with writing grants for the county. She advised commissioners that not many grants are currently available for counties like Franklin.
“We’re kind of in a weird spot,” she said. “A lot of them are...”
“Gobbled up until next season,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said.
With the federal fiscal year ending in September, it is on a different budgetary cycle than the county, which has its fiscal year concurrent with the calendar year, Menke said. “I haven’t seen a lot of grant announcements coming through, but that tends to start back up in July and August,” she said.
Menke has been following Grants.gov, where federal funding opportunities are published, she said. “But a lot of the grants that have been announced have been super-specialized, and are not what we qualify for, unfortunately,” she said.
While the county has needs for connectivity to broadband internet, it did not qualify for federal broadband grants. “Because their definition of rural is very small,” she said. “What they’re looking for is less than 50,000 people, so that’s clearly not us.”
Menke said the U.S. Census Bureau considers Franklin County to be a micropolitan area, rather than a rural area.
The county is seeking infrastructure grants for the highway building, which it estimates will cost between $1.4 million and $1.7 million. Grants could also be used to help pay for a well on the site on Highway 50 near Beaufort, as well as solar panels to power the highway department headquarters.
Commissioners also asked Menke to look for grant funding for helping it digitize some of its old documents, which currently take up a large room. “We can clear that out and use the space for another function,” Brinker said.
Brinker also asked Menke to look at grants for riverfront development, which he said the county could steer toward the city of Washington.
“That one, I know is open yearlong, because they’ve got a lot of liquid, no pun intended,” he said.
Commissioners previously discussed hiring an outside grant writer to seek some of the $210 billion available for competitive grants through the federal infrastructure law passed in November 2021. But with Menke having experience working with Grants.gov for the health department, they ultimately opted to have her work on the applications.
