The Franklin County Assessor’s Office is conducting its biennial property value assessments and expects to see the largest increase in property values in more than a decade.
Values are expected to increase by an average of around 10 percent. Chief Deputy Assessor Lori Wright attributes the increase to a seller’s housing market and the need for the county to get in compliance with state statute.
The state requires counties to keep assessments within 90 percent of their fair market value, but that has dropped into the 80th percentile for Franklin County.
“The real estate market has been booming the past several months, which is a wonderful thing,” Wright said. “But it’s our job to bring the values up to reflect the increase in the market.”
That means taxpayers could potentially see higher tax bills at the end of the year.
“Some people are going to see 10 to 15 percent increases on their assessments, some people are only going to see 8 to 10 percent,” Wright said.
Taxing entities will have the option to roll back tax rates or call for an election to keep them the same.
“If assessed values go up, entities should roll rates back,” Wright said. “The problem is they always find some reason to put it on the ballot. They hold their rate, and they reap the benefit of the higher assessment.”
In 2019, the last reassessment, the county narrowly kept its assessment in the range required by the state, Wright said.
The increases are being seen across the county and around the state, said Assessor Tom Copeland, who is in his last assessment before retiring Sept. 1.
“We’re not singling out any one group,” he said.
Notices will be mailed in April showing residents their old and new property values. “The new values are what they should look at if they are going to sell it,” said Appraiser Dawn Mentz, who was elected in November to replace Copeland at the end of his term.
Officials said the 2009 assessment was likely the last time assessments increased as much as this year. They rose by 5 percent between 2017 and 2019.
The increases are being seen in residential, agricultural and commercial properties, with both old and new properties impacted.
“Instead of being listed for 45 to 60 days, it’s like four or five days,” Copeland said.
One thing that could help is if more homeowners listed the sale prices of their homes, which is disclosed voluntarily.
“We only get maybe 30 percent of the actual sales data that occurs,” Wright said. “If the only people that disclose the values to us are the people that buy high, the values are going to be high. If we don’t get a good survey of the property that sells, the value is not accurate.”
Overall, the county is able to put together an accurate account of values, Wright said.
Anyone with questions about their property values can call the assessor’s office at 636-583-6348. They can also appeal their assessments to the board of equalization.
The deadline to appeal has been moved to the second Monday in July or July 12 this year. It was previously the third Monday in June.