Food Pantry Donation
Contributed Photo.

Franklin County food pantries will be splitting up $75,000 worth of food to help residents facing hunger, thanks to another large donation from a Franklin County couple.

Operation Food Search, a St. Louis County-based hunger relief organization, announced the donation on Thursday. Operation Food Search provides food and services to 200,000 people each month, one third of them children, through 330 community partners in 27 counties in Missouri and Illinois, according to a news release.