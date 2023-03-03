Franklin County food pantries will be splitting up $75,000 worth of food to help residents facing hunger, thanks to another large donation from a Franklin County couple.
Operation Food Search, a St. Louis County-based hunger relief organization, announced the donation on Thursday. Operation Food Search provides food and services to 200,000 people each month, one third of them children, through 330 community partners in 27 counties in Missouri and Illinois, according to a news release.
“This is yet another generous donation from long-time friends of Operation Food Search,” said Kristen Wild, Operation Food Search president and CEO. “They are committed to helping the people of Franklin County, and we are thankful for their ongoing support of our mission.”
This marks the second time that the Franklin County couple, who are described as being semi-retired, have given funds to combat food insecurity in Franklin County. In 2021, they donated $240,000 to the organization with the request that it be split evenly with Operation Food Search’s partner agencies in Franklin County. The same seven agencies, along with Loving Hearts Outreach, each received $30,000 in 2021.
This year’s donation was also made anonymously. The following food pantries are benefiting from the donation: Second Blessings Food Pantry, Agape House of Franklin County, Agape Help House of Pacific, Catholic Services of St. Clair, Community Outreach of Gerald, St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry and Tri-Food Pantry in Leslie.
The donation was first used for a delivery of milk, which was made in mid-February. A delivery of eggs and turkeys, which are also paid for by the couple’s latest donation, are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.
Frozen meals from St. Louis-based North Sarah Food Hub, another operation Food Search partner, will be distributed in April.
Feedback from families that use the food pantries showed a need for those items, according to Operation Food Search.
The donation of eggs is particularly needed, with egg prices rising to $4.82 in January 2023 from $1.93 in January 2022. According to Operation Food Search, overall food prices increased by 11.8 percent in 2022 and are expected to rise another 8 percent this year.
Operation Food Search cites the University of Missouri’s Interdisciplinary Center for Food Security in saying that 11.5 percent of Franklin County residents, including 16.5 percent of children under 18, live with food insecurity.
“What a huge blessing,” said Becki Gillihan, board president for Union-based Second Blessings. “We are so grateful for these donors. Their generous support will help us feed many families in our service area.”