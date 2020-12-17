A Sullivan man and woman will have to wait until next year to return to a Franklin County courtroom to be arraigned on criminal charges that stem from allegations of sex crimes involving a child.
According to court records, James N. Gilmore, 44, has been charged with one count of second-degree statutory rape and one count of second-degree statutory sodomy, both Class D felonies. Angela D. Manning, 57, has been charged with first-degree child endangerment, involving sexual contact, a Class D felony.
In the probable cause statement, officers with the Sullivan Police Department began investigating the couple in July 2019 after receiving a call from a third-party non-relative who was concerned after the victim confided in them that they no longer felt safe in the home. The caller is not identified in court records.
When officers went to the home, they said they were able to speak to Manning and to the victim, who told police that Gilmore began assaulting the victim in 2018.
According to court records, Gilmore is accused of repeatedly raping the minor, who lived with the defendants, over a six-month period that began Jan. 1, 2018 and ended in June 2018. At the time of the assault, the victim was younger than 17 years old.
Due to the nature of the allegations, the victim is not publicly identified in court records.
In separate interviews, Manning said she began to suspect that “something was going on between (Gilmore) and the victim” and later determined that Gilmore was sexually assaulting the victim. Manning said she confronted Gilmore about raping the victim, but that she knew he didn’t stop.
Manning told investigators that the victim also confided to her about the assaults, which sparked another confrontation between Manning and Gilmore.
It was during this encounter that Manning said Gilmore made her choose between becoming a victim of sexual assault or to allow continued assaults to happen to the victim. Manning told police she chose to allow the assaults of the minor to continue.
Manning said she also had observed Gilmore watching child pornography on an electronic device inside the home.
Gilmore was arrested on July 29, 2019. He was originally held in the Franklin County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. At an appearance later that month, Gilmore pleaded not guilty.
His bond was later amended to $50,000 with surety bond.
Gilmore is represented by Christina Marie Ewers, an attorney with the circuit’s public defender’s office.
Gilmore’s arraignment has been delayed 14 times — largely due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed on the local court system — since his case was referred to the Franklin County Circuit Court from the Franklin County Associate Circuit Court. He is scheduled to return to the Franklin County Courthouse in Union Jan. 11, 2021, for arraignment on the aforementioned charges. Circuit Court Judge Craig E. Hellmann will hear the case.
She is represented by Thomas L. Dudash, an attorney with the St. Louis criminal defense law firm of Kessler Williams.
An arraignment for Manning has been scheduled for Feb. 2, 2021, in the Franklin County Circuit Court with Judge Ike Lamke hearing the case.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sila Gizem Karacal is representing the state in both cases.