The Franklin County Family Resource Center held an open house and ribbon cutting Wednesday with a nod to Missouri native Walt Disney.
Chris Jensen, chairman of the Franklin County Community Resource Board, quoted Disney’s speech from the 1955 opening of Disneyland, where Disney said, “Here youth may savor the challenge and promise of the future.”
“I say that was the goal of this building, this board and this entire project that we’ve been dreaming of for 13-plus years,” said Jensen, a self-described major Disney fan who has been to Walt Disney World 22 times and sailed on three Disney Cruises. “I hope the work done in this building will be a source of joy and inspiration.”
The community resource board, which is funded with a 25-cent countywide sales tax, renovated the former Clark-Vitt Elementary School in Union into a facility with 12 agencies that assist children and families. It opened in March but held a community ribbon cutting and open house Wednesday.
The halls of the building, still lined with lockers, were full of adults going from room to room to see what the different agencies offered, looking much like parents during a school open house.
Currently housed in the building are Saint Louis Counseling, Family Futures of Missouri, Advanced Treatment and Recovery, the University of Missouri-St. Louis Center for Behavioral Health, licensed professional counselor Jennifer Lawler, Franklin County Foster Closet, Preferred Family Healthcare, Every Child’s Hope, Lutheran Family and Children’s Services, child therapist Donald Simpson, Compass Health and the community resource board itself.
Jensen was inspired by a project his father, Irv Jensen, worked on in Warsaw. Instead of children, that facility brought together agencies that served seniors in a community with the oldest per-capita population in Missouri, Chris Jensen said.
“They had a number of challenges with things like transportation, so they had this vision to bring everything under one roof that would really be able to serve that population,” he said. “And I became convinced that we could do the same for children and families here in Franklin County.”
The board looked at many locations over the years to place its “one-stop shop,” which officials hope will lessen the need for travel for families to find the resources they need, Jensen said.
The dream to build the family resource center matched that of Ida Clark, who donated the land that became Clark-Vitt in 1960 with the stipulation that it be used for the “benefit of children,” Jensen said. Although it closed as a school in 2020, Jensen said the family resource center continues honoring that stipulation.
The board spent $921,000 renovating the building into the family resource center.
“We’ve been working on it a long time,” board member Ann Schroeder said. “There are not too many communities in Missouri that have this.”
A training room at the family resource center will be named for Clark.
The building has room for up to three more agencies, though it is looking for organizations that are the right fit, Executive Director Annie Foncannon said.
The board also would consider transforming community space like the old school gymnasium or cafeteria if the right opportunity came up in the future, Foncannon said.
“We would love to have a not-for-profit medical clinic or something of that nature,” she said.
The family resource center also has a garden, which it worked on with the help of Franklin County Master Gardeners. Foncannon said it is both therapeutic and practical, providing produce for the facility’s on-site food pantry.
The board tax has increased its collection from $1.7 million annually when it started being collected in 2009 to $3.7 million now, Foncannon said. She was impressed by the turnout for the open house and hoped it would give the community a better idea of all that is done at the family resource center.
The collaborative nature of the facility is among its assets, said Tom Duff, executive director of Saint Louis Counseling.
“People just walk up the hallway or down the stairs, and they can connect to somebody else,” he said.