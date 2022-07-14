Franklin County is insourcing one aspect of the way it sells properties behind on tax payments — and outsourcing another.
Franklin County Title Vice President Richard Wurdack’s resignation is pending as trustee over sales of land on the county’s “conveyed properties” list, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said at a June 28 workshop meeting.
Ownership of a property is conveyed to the county after the private owners haven’t paid taxes on it for at least six years.
Commissioners discussed whom to appoint as new trustee with county Collector Doug Trentmann before deciding on Elizabeth Hellmann, the commission’s executive assistant.
“Some counties do it within, even the collector themselves,” Brinker said.
Trentmann said he had heard of other counties that use various county employees, including from clerk’s, auditor’s and commission offices.
The issue with the collector’s office acting as trustee is state law would require the county to advertise all properties the county owns in The Missourian, which it currently must only do for properties available at the annual tax sale, Trentmann said.
“That is a tremendous list of 290-something properties that I’ve got to publish in the newspaper,” he said. “That would be thousands of dollars a year.”
The county also is changing its policy to add the fee that goes to the trustee for each property sale onto the cost of the property. It had been coming out of what the county receives from the sale.
The trustee has been charging a fee of 10 percent of the tax levy owed against a property that was sold, Trentmann said.
Officials said Hellman has been working closely with Wurdack in recent years, including keeping up the website, Brinker said she will serve as an “in-house processor,” rather than an independent contractor, as the trustee position has been considered.
Instead of getting the trustee’s fee directly, the fee will go into general revenue budget, and Hellmann will receive additional compensation in her salary.
“We cannot have her doing independent work while she’s in here doing our work,” Commissioner Todd Boland said. “It’s just going to be an in-house deal and being compensated somehow for that.”
The county decided to go in-house with the handling of delinquent property sales because they didn’t think anyone else would do it, Commissioner Dave Hinson said after the meeting.
“We’ve been lucky over these many years, I think,” he said.
Interest in the county’s conveyed properties list has increased in recent years, Trentmann said. The properties were all previously available at the annual county tax sale.
“I get emails, probably, four of them over a weekend,” he said. “I wish they would buy them when I offer them.”
Mail notices being outsourced
The commission also approved a request from Trentmann to hire CivicSource to mail notices to anyone whose name comes up on the title search for delinquent properties.
“It takes the liability off the collector’s office to make all the notifications and everything,” he said. “They’re going to indemnify us for errors, and they’re going to take care of doing all the official notifications. Because of the interest in the tax sale, it’s becoming a bigger deal.”
CivicSource has the capability to handle everything with the tax sale, but Trentmann said the county plans to only use the mailing service, for now.
“I could outsource the entire process to them, which is not, per say, a good idea, because we still have to have some general working knowledge of it,” he said.
Trentmann is interested in using CivicSource for an online auction in the future, he said.
CivicSource is charging the county $17 per parcel that requires mailing, according to the commission agenda. Trentmann said they would have sent letters to 583 properties in 2021.
Last August, the county brought in record revenue of $589,005 at the tax sale, with 80 of 400 delinquent properties being sold.
The county makes properties available at the tax sale after three years of delinquent taxes. Then it goes on the conveyed list, where it is owned by the county, after three years at the tax sale.
People will eventually be able to purchase the conveyed properties through the county commission outside the tax sale.