Employees in the Franklin County Building Department are getting raises designed to get their salaries in line with other area communities.
Commissioners voted unanimously at their Tuesday, April 19 meeting to amend building department policy to allow for the raises.
The beginning wage for an entry-level building inspector will increase to $44,000 annually. According to the county, that will impact two employees, Tim Monroe and Ryan Hahn, who previously made $38,000.
The next level up will impact one employee, Jeff Robinson, whose pay will increase to $47,246 from $39,246.
Finally, Felix Mesger, the assistant building commissioner, will receive a raise to $49,000 a year from $47,561.
The county has had trouble hiring and keeping building inspectors, Building Commissioner Bill Placht previously told commissioners. The assistant building commissioner has had to go into the field because of the lack of personnel at times, when he is supposed to work out of the office.
Part of the reason for the pay increases is the starting pay in other area cities and counties. According to statistics Placht provided, the city of St. Charles starts pay for building inspectors at $53,717; the city of Des Peres starts at $63,921; St. Louis County starts at $42,390; and St. Charles County starts at $39,467.
Franklin County inspectors will also see their salary increase by $2,000 for the first certification test they pass, if they have no prior certifications. Their salary will increase by an additional $1,000 for each additional certification test passed.
While commissioners previously discussed raising building inspection fees to help cover the salary increases, no action has been taken on that.