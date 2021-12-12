With 2020 U.S. census data now available, Franklin County will be keeping its two commission districts the same.
District 1, represented by Commissioner Todd Boland, had 52,467 residents as of the census date in April 2020. District 2, represented by Commissioner Dave Hinson, had 52,215 residents.
With a difference of only 252 residents, County Clerk Tim Baker recommended at Tuesday’s meeting that the commission lines stay in their current location.
Commissioners were not surprised by the results, adding they are happy with the lines where they are now.
“That’s kind of what we anticipated,” Boland said after the meeting.
Boland represents the northern part of the county, including Washington, New Haven, Berger and the parts of Pacific in Franklin County.
Hinson represents the southern part of the county, with the line going north to encompass all of Union. It also includes St. Clair, Gerald and the parts of Sullivan in the county.
With no major changes in township census figures released earlier, Hinson said he was not expecting a large difference in the district numbers.
The county’s population increased by 3.1 percent, to 104,682, from 2010 to 2020.
Franklin County also did not redraw commission lines after the 2010 census. Although the county grew by 8.2 percent between 2000 and 2010, the commission districts only had a difference of around 800 people.
“They did it pretty good back when they divided the county up into these two districts,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said. “Good job by our predecessors, for sure.”
Baker pointed out that of the 81,077 residents 18 or older, 74,144 are registered to vote. That leaves only 6,933, or 9 percent, not registered.
“So Franklin County is doing very well,” Baker told commissioners.
After being asked which commission district has more registered voters, Baker discovered a wider gap than the overall population. He said District 1 has 38,653 registered voters compared with 35,522 in District 2.
Though it has the received the census data, Missouri’s General Assembly has yet to take action on state legislative districts or U.S. House redistricting.
“What we’ve been told is it’s going to be Priority One when they go back in session,” Baker said.
Of particular interest is what will happen to the district of state Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan. With Schatz term-limited and running for U.S. Senate, potential 2022 candidates want to see what will happen to the 26th Senate District, which now includes all of Franklin County before veering northeasterly to include Eureka and Chesterfield.
The 2022 legislative session starts Jan. 5.