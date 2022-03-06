Franklin County isn’t seeing much new voter registration in advance of the April 5 municipal election, but it already was pretty strong.
In December, County Clerk Tim Baker said that of the 81,077 county residents 18 or older, 74,144 are registered to vote. That leaves only 6,933, or 9 percent, not registered.
“We don’t have a registration problem in Franklin County, we just have a problem getting people to the polls,” he said.
Baker said there are races that could draw interest this year, like mayoral elections in Washington and Pacific, as well as school board races. But he said a year ago that he thought people might be interested in the April 2021 elections — and only 6.88 percent of voters ended up going to the polls, a record low for Franklin County.
“A lot of times people don’t realize the April election is important for everything local,” he said. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t get the same mention as November elections.”
The November 2020 presidential election saw record high turnout in Franklin County, with 73 percent of registered voters going to the polls.
If anything, some areas might have seen an increase of a half point to a point in registration, Baker said.
As of Thursday, 362 people had requested absentee ballots — that’s of the 1,700 people with permanent disabilities the county is required to send notices to, Baker said. Of those, 13 ballots had been turned in to the clerk’s office
Only one person, an election judge who will be occupied on election day, has voted in-person absentee at the clerk’s office in downtown Union, Baker said. Voting has been open since Feb. 22.
Voters have until Wednesday, March 9, to register. The clerk’s office will be open until 5 p.m.