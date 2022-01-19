Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker has issues with some of the election-related bills currently before the Missouri General Assembly, beginning with the very number of bills.
“They put so much stuff on each one, I wish they would do just one bill, and do it on its merit,” he said.
If these bills are approved and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, as county clerk Baker would be tasked with putting them into practice.
As an example, House Bill 1483, filed by Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar, would make Election Day a public holiday, create an “election audit” task force and place restrictions on what the state can do regarding elections.
While Baker said audits help improve the election system, he does not like the election holiday aspect of the bill, because it only applies to the November general election. He said the April elections also are important because they deal with local government issues, city councils and school boards.
“To me, all elections are important,” said Baker, a Republican elected in 2018. “So if you are going to do one, you need to do them all.”
Kelley also filed House Bill 1976, which would allow poll watchers and others to livestream the vote tallying process, require counties to record the vote tallying process on video and make the recordings public for national and statewide elections. It also would eliminate all vote-by-mail options.
Baker said he has no problem with poll watchers, media or the general public watching and even recording vote counting but does not like livestreaming the process.
Baker said he does not like universal mail-in voting but does not have a problem with people with disabilities requesting a mail ballot — or what happened in 2020, when people concerned about COVID-19 could request mail-in ballots.
“The voter had to make the initiative to ask us for a ballot, not just us mailing it to them,” he said. “They had skin in the game.”
House Bill 1595, filed by Rep. Brad Hudson, R-Cape Fair, would require the use of paper ballots in elections. Touchscreen voting would be allowed for voters with disabilities until the start of 2024. After that, marking devices will be allowed to assist with a disability.
Statutes already say Missouri’s official ballots are paper, Baker said. “It gives us a checks and balance,” he said. “If I have 100 people show up, I’d better have 100 ballots in the box. So I am very much in favor of an all-paper system.”
House Bill 1611 would eliminate non-partisan elections, like those held in Franklin County municipal races. Instead, all candidates would have to declare a party, if they have one. The bill was filed by Rep. Bruce Sassman, R-Bland, and is similar to a suggestion made in 2021 by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.
Baker does not favor party declarations for local elections. “I have mixed feelings on that, because if you declare a party, then you should go with a primary, then, from there, move on to the next election,” Baker said.
There are better ways for politicians to let the public know their views than requiring a party label, which many elected officials change over time, Baker said.
“There needs to be more forums for candidates to speak at, and having more engagement so people do know their political beliefs,” he said.
House Bill 1650, filed by Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, D-Kansas City, would create absentee voting that does not require an excuse such as being out of the county on Election Day.
While Baker opposes mail-in voting where ballots are mailed to unsolicited to voters, he supports no-excuse, in-person early voting.
Baker opposes House Bill 1793, sponsored by Rep. Kevin Windham, D-Hillsdale. It would create a single primary election for candidates of any party or independents, in which the two candidates with the highest vote totals advance to the general election.
“Franklin County is predominantly a Republican county, so the primary is a lot of the county officials’ election — just like in St. Louis County, it’s primarily Democrat, so their primary is their election as well,” he said. “If there are only two candidates on the ballot, why would you have them run twice? From a candidate’s perspective, that’s an extra expense on that candidate.”
Baker also doesn’t see a use for House Bill 2002, filed by Rep. Sean Pouche, R-Kansas City. It would require election judges to keep track of whether someone votes in the Democratic, Republican or non-partisan primary — and attach the information to the person’s voter profile.
Baker strongly opposes House Bill 2043, which would allow voters to register up to and on Election Day, compared to the current law, which requires voters to register at least four weeks in advance. That bill is sponsored by Rep. Trish Gunby, D-Ballwin.
Proponents of same-day registration say it increases voter turnout.
“It goes back to voter responsibility,” Baker said. “I would love to see 100 percent voter turnout in every election, but the voter has to take some responsibility to know the candidates when they go in and vote and not just, ‘Oops, it’s Election Day, I forgot to register.’ ”
Baker said he is concerned same-day registration could lead to voting problems at the polls and the potential for fraud.
Gunby told The Missourian she has heard of people sharing stories about people abusing same-day registration but had yet to see them validated.
Currently, same-day voter registration is available in 20 states and the District of Columbia, said Gunby, who is running for the Congressional seat currently held by Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin.
“Same-day registration has shown an increase in voter turnout, and that’s what everybody says we want,” Gunby said. “And it doesn’t necessarily favor one party or the other. So I just think we ought to get with the 21st century.”
Franklin County already has very high voter registration of 91 percent, even though turnout has fallen into single-digit percentages for recent municipal elections.
“So the problem is not registering people to vote, the problem is getting people to go to the polls,” Baker said.
Baker said he supports House Bill 1878, sponsored by Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington, which would require voters to provide a photo ID like a driver’s license, military ID or a state-issued non-driver’s ID. It is identical to a bill Simmons filed in 2021 that passed the House before dying in the Senate.
Baker said he has no problem with House Joint Resolution 68, which would require a two-thirds vote of the people, instead of a simple majority, to amend the state constitution using an initiative. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Mike McGirl, R-Potosi.