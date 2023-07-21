Franklin County Prosecutor Matthew Becker’s office is assisting St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore’s Office as Gore works to get things back on track following Kim Gardner’s dysfunctional administration.
“We are sending a couple of attorneys into St. Louis one day a week,” Becker told The Missourian. “For now, our people will be largely focused on reviewing the backlog of cases to determine whether or not charges should be filed.”
Gov. Mike Parson appointed Gore in May following Gardner’s resignation. When Gardner took office in 2017, the circuit attorney’s office was fully staffed with around 60 attorneys. That was the case when Becker worked at the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office from 2004 to 2008, he said in an interview shortly after Gore’s appointment.
“And some of them were, very, very seasoned, doing nothing but murder cases, just some of the finest trial attorneys in the state, and no one would argue with that,” Becker said, adding, however, that those attorneys were all gone. By the time Gardner left office, there were only 21 attorneys working in the circuit attorney’s office, with her final weeks marked by attorneys resigning and failing to show up for court.
Since Gore took over, though, he has hired 14 experienced prosecutors, which include some high-profile attorneys who had left the office and have now returned, such as Mary Pat Carl and Marvin Teer.
“I think the Governor made an excellent selection in appointing Mr. Gore,” Becker said in an email. “Governor Parson made it clear that he didn’t care what party his selection ultimately belonged to. His goal was to find someone committed to public safety. In the short time Mr. Gore has been there, he has made great strides into restoring the Circuit Attorney’s Office into a highly functional organization.”
Becker said there is nothing inherently unusual about prosecutors’ offices assisting each other. Law enforcement agencies often “assist each other when the chain of events of a case spill over from one jurisdiction to another,” and prosecutors’ offices similarly collaborate “when there is a conflict or when one office possesses an expertise that another might lack,” Becker noted.
He added that Franklin County has an interest in ensuring the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office can function properly.
“It is important to remember that criminals don’t really care where a county line is,” Becker said. “Our drug dealers frequently work with suppliers in another jurisdiction; the people who steal in Franklin County oftentimes sell their stolen property in another jurisdiction. The help we can provide the city of St. Louis is going to help combat crime regionally.”
