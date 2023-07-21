Gabe Gore sworn in
Gabe Gore, left, is shown here being sworn in as City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney in May.

Franklin County Prosecutor Matthew Becker’s office is assisting St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore’s Office as Gore works to get things back on track following Kim Gardner’s dysfunctional administration.

“We are sending a couple of attorneys into St. Louis one day a week,” Becker told The Missourian. “For now, our people will be largely focused on reviewing the backlog of cases to determine whether or not charges should be filed.”

