Last year, more than 15,000 Missourians — including nearly 800 people in Franklin and Jefferson counties — relied on OATS buses for trips to work, to the grocery store, to the doctor’s office and to hospitals.
“Folks truly rely on them. ... They are such an integral part of how people get around in our community,” said Kim Strubberg, executive director of the Franklin County Area United Way. OATS Transit is one of 52 partner agencies with the local United Way, which is nearing the end of its 2021 annual campaign. This year, the United Way hopes to raise $1.05 million and is about 43 percent of the way to its goal.
As part of The Missourian’s coverage of the annual campaign, the newspaper is profiling various partner agencies and the impact the United Way has on the organizations. Eighty-nine cents from every $1 contributed to the local United Way is used to improve the lives of Franklin County residents, including those 800 people who utilize OATS Transit at little to no cost.
“What the United Way has allowed us to do is to regularly replace our buses,” said OATS Transit Regional Director Michael Burbank, who oversees a fleet of 80 buses in Franklin and Jefferson counties. The buses are replaced on a 10-year rotation or as they near the 250,000 mile threshold. The cost to replace buses has jumped about 25 percent, Burbank said, now costing around $72,000.
“Every dollar we get from the United Way goes directly into replacing our buses,” Burbank said. A federal grant covers 80 percent of the $72,000 purchase price, and Burbank said the United Way funding helps cover the difference.
“Without the United Way’s funding, our ability to purchase buses would be impacted. If for some reason we went years without their support, it would start to be crushing for our organization,” Burbank said.
“(The United Way) helps so may people. It is hard to say that one service is more important than another, but with the United Way your gift is felt by so many programs,” Burbank said. “You may never see the smile on the faces of the people you help, but I can tell you, the smiles are there. The impact is there.”
Typically, the United Way allocates $60,000 to OATS Transit. Last year, the statewide organization reported more than $19.5 million in contributions and grants, according to the organization’s 990 IRS tax form.
Statewide, OATS Transit reported $33 million in total revenue and $28 million in total expenses.
In total, the organization formerly known as “Older Adults Transportation Service” completed 800,000 one-way trips totaling more than 9.6 million miles, which was down compared with previous years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated stay-at-home orders from the state government.
In Franklin and Jefferson counties, Burbank said nearly 800 people used the transportation at little to no cost. Statewide, rider fares accounted for 2 percent of the transit company’s total revenue.
Burbank said 75 percent of riders in Franklin County are individuals with disabilities who rely on OATS to get them to work at various companies such as Empac Group in Washington or to day programs. The remaining ridership consists of elderly individuals who use the transportation service to go to a nearby senior center for a meal, for a trip to the grocery store or to go to a doctor’s appointment.
“We have people who use OATS to get to their radiation appointments, their dialysis appointments,” said Burbank, who has worked for OATS for nearly five years. “People don’t often think of us as life-saving, but for those people who need us to get to their doctor’s appointments, we are.”
He said for many people there is not another transportation service available to them. “We are their last straw, their last chance to get to where they need to go.”
For more information or to book a trip on an OATS Transit bus, call 636-583-1125. The phone lines are staffed Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To support this year’s United Way campaign, checks may be made payable to the Franklin County Area United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 3, Washington, MO 63090. Donations also may be made over the phone by calling 636-239-1018. The phone lines are staffed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations also may be made via PayPal and Venmo online payment services.