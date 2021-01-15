Melton, WEG, Bank of Washington
Among Campaign’s Largest Donors
In the waning moments of the 2020 campaign, Franklin County Area United Way Executive Director Kim Strubberg was on “pins and needles” as she waited to see if any last-minute donations were turned in at the United Way’s downtown Washington office.
In walked representatives from Melton Machine & Control Co., its subsidiary, Computech Manufacturing Co., and WEG Transformers USA. Together the businesses contributed $305,343, or approximately 28 percent of the $1,090,000 raised during the annual campaign, which concluded in mid-November.
Funds from the annual campaign will be distributed to 53 partner organizations. Among those organizations receiving funds from the campaign are ABiLITY, Agape Help House of Pacific, the American Red Cross, Boy Scouts of America, Buddies Not Bullies, Four Rivers Family YMCA, Loving Hearts Outreach, Grace’s Place, Franklin County CASA, Meals-on-Wheels, the St. Clair Senior Center, the Washington Public Library and Turning Point Advocacy Services.
“I honestly did not know what their numbers were going to be. It was a totally wonderful surprise and very much appreciated,” Strubberg said in an interview with The Missourian following the organization’s release of its top 30 donors. Melton Machine, Computech Manufacturing and WEG were named as the top donors.
“Our employees have always supported the Franklin County community, and the United Way is just one example of that. We have a very generous and kind group of employees,” said Stacy Lindsey, Melton Machine and Control Company’s CEO, who credited the six-person campaign coordinating committee as the largest reason the company was once again ranked top donor.
This is the eighth consecutive year that Melton Machine and Computech Manufacturing have been the top donor. With this year’s contribution of $169,598, the company and its subsidiary have contributed more than $1.34 million to the United Way in the past 10 years.
“To have that level of support year after year is overwhelming,” Strubberg said. “It would have a devastating effect on our campaign if it were to lose their support because they have been so caring, so generous.”
Strubberg also praised WEG Transformers, which posted a 180 percent increase over last year’s donation.
“(WEG Transformers Vice President) Marc Schillebeeckx did an amazing job this year. He made an effort to talk to suppliers, people from all across the country and even from Mexico about the importance of the United Way in our community. He did a lot of work — spending an hour each day making phone calls to talk to people about the United Way — because he wanted to help and believes in our organization,” Strubberg said. This year, WEG donated $135,745.
The company with the third-largest donation in the 2020 campaign was the Bank of Washington, which, according to The Missourian’s archives, has finished in the top five donors each year since 2014. In the past six years, the bank’s employees and administration have donated more than $516,000 to the United Way.
Phillip Kleekamp, who served as the co-chair of this year’s campaign and served as president of the United Way, said the bank “bought into the United Way mission years ago.”
“As a member of the Bank of Washington team, I know just how much we have had the local community in mind and how much we are always looking to help the community which, is why we support the United Way,” said Kleekamp, who is a credit officer with the Bank of Washington.
The fourth-largest donation for this year’s campaign came from Ameren Missouri, which served as a catalyst for the United Way’s predecessor, Community Chest, in 1953. The utility company donated $87,621 to the United Way this year.
Other companies rounding out the top 10 are: Mercy Hospital, $43,146; Purina Animal Nutrition, $38,096; Bank of Franklin County, $36,619.56; NuStar Energy LP, $24,219; Meramec Valley R-III School District in Pacific, $18,368; Parker Hannifin-Sporlan Division, $17,306.
In her interview, Strubberg praised two businesses who are making their debuts on the top 30 list.
Canam Steel finished 11th in the list of top donors with a donation of $13,420, which more than doubled last year’s donation of $5,200. This is the second year the company has supported the United Way on a large scale.
The other company making its debut on the top 30 list is Level 9 Heating and Cooling, which ranked 23rd on the list.
General Manager Kyle Brittingham said the company’s involvement with the United Way was sparked by a conversation he had with one of the company’s service technicians.
“He said he was rushing between service calls and noticed there was a homeless man standing on the sidewalk,” Brittingham said. “It really put into perspective how fortunate we are. Yes, when the furnace goes out you may not have heat temporarily, but that is nothing compared to what that man goes through. So it got us thinking about how do we, as a company, help those in need in our community.”
From that conversation, the idea was born to use the company’s existing subscription-based maintenance service as a fundraiser for the United Way.
“We take a portion from the subscription and give that back to the community,” Brittingham said. “It is nice to have the United Way because when we donate to them we can have confidence that they have fully vetted the different charities, and they are also in constant contact with them, making sure that the contributions are used the way they should be.”
Brittingham said he would encourage other businesses to start planning now on how they are going to support the United Way in the upcoming year.
“We only have 30 employees, and I know there are companies out there with more employees than us who are not on that list,” Brittingham said. “That tells me that they think they are too small to make a difference, but we can all make a difference, no matter how big or small.”
Strubberg made the announcement of the top 30 donors in lieu of the traditional victory celebration, which had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said plans are underway for United Way representatives to deliver the plaques to the different businesses on the list.
Plans are already being made for the 2021 campaign, which will be chaired by Mary Shofner and Kasey Owens. A theme and a monetary goal are still being discussed, and those details will be released at a later date, Strubberg said.
In the meantime, she said she hopes each donor knows how much their support has meant to the United Way.
“We anticipated that several companies would be down in terms of their giving and we totally understand why, but it is the continued support of everyone, of people who realize that every dollar really does matter that makes a difference. We still needed the community’s support and they came through for us this year.”