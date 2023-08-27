Franklin County Government Center

Franklin County will spend more than $1.9 million upgrading heating and cooling units in some of its facilities.

It is using American Rescue Plan Act money to pay for the HVAC overhaul in the Franklin County Government Center, the juvenile office and part of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office facilities.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.