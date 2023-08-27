Franklin County will spend more than $1.9 million upgrading heating and cooling units in some of its facilities.
It is using American Rescue Plan Act money to pay for the HVAC overhaul in the Franklin County Government Center, the juvenile office and part of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office facilities.
The work at the sheriff’s office will be done on the older part of the building that did not receive an HVAC upgrade during recent renovations of the jail complex, Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson said.
“We didn’t replace those because we ran out of money,” he said.
Workers will replace eight units at the sheriff’s facility.
The county will pay Integrated Facility Services Inc. (IFC) $1.05 million for the work at the sheriff’s office, according to the commission’s agenda packet for its Aug. 22 meeting. Commissioners voted 3-0 to authorize the HVAC projects at that meeting.
square-foot addition and a 9,550-square-foot renovation increased the jail’s capacity up to 272 total beds.
One of the HVAC units in the government center, where the commissioners and several county departments are based, needs to be replaced, Hinson said.
“We’ve got one that it seems like every year goes down and causes us issues,” he said. “We’re going to replace it.”
The government center and juvenile facility HVAC work will be performed by DEKA Service for $869,770. DEKA, of Fenton, will replace two HVAC units in the juvenile facility, along with the one in the government center.
Some of the HVAC systems in the county buildings are showing signs that they are “aging, deteriorating, becoming obsolete or not operating to their optimum efficiency,” according to county documents.
Sullivan-based Jack’s Refrigeration is also part of DEKA, according to information the company provided to the county. Along with the city of St. Louis, the company serves a 16-county area in Missouri and Illinois.
Among the government entities DEKA said it has performed work for are St. Louis and Jefferson counties, the cities of St. Louis, Maryland Heights and Ballwin and other state facilities. Specific projects it has worked on include replacing chillers at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, replacing the cooling towers at the Dillard’s at the St. Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights and replacing a steam boiler at Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet congregation in St. Louis.
IFS, also of Fenton, has performed HVAC upgrades in the Gateway Arch and also has worked on the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis and St. Louis County’s government administration offices, according to its website.
