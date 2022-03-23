Four members of the Washington Police Department received promotions Monday night as part of a restructuring of the city’s police department.
The Washington City Council approved the promotions of Lt. Darryl Balleydier, a 26-year veteran with the police department, who will now serve as captain; Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes, who has been with the department for 29 years and serves as its public information officer, will now serve as a detective lieutenant within the department; Detective Betsey Schulze, who is currently the department’s highest-ranking female officer and who has been with the department for 10 years, was promoted to detective sergeant; and Douglas Tollison, a patrol officer, has been promoted to sergeant. He has been with the department 16 years.
The restructuring comes on the heels of an announcement from Washington Police Chief Ed Menefee that he would be retiring from the police department. His last day with the department is July 14.
Captain Jim Armstrong, who has been with the department for 25 years, was tapped in January by the Washington City Council and Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy to lead the department as its next police chief.
“Since you appointed me as the next police chief, I have been working to make that transition as smooth as possible,” Armstrong said Monday evening, prior to introducing the slate of promotions to members of the City Council.
“Our idea was to move forward with these promotions in hopes that it gives these officers time to learn their new roles,” Armstrong said.
He said misinformation about the appointments has been swirling for some time. He said his decision to promote the officers came after interviews were completed with the individual officers. Also participating in the interviews and the promotion process was Menefee, Lucy, Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb and other members of the city administration.
“It just wasn’t one person making that decision,” Armstrong said. “So to make it clear, I am completely involved in this process and I fully support the four recommendations for promotion.”
In a memo to the City Council, Menefee said he, too, supported the promotions.
“Each individual listed for promotion is exemplary as an officer, detective and supervisor,” Menefee said. “They are professionals that are committed to service and safety of the citizens. They are all a credit to the city and the department. I am proud of them.”
In other business, the council also approved a one-year reappointment for Officer David Burke, who Menefee said has been heavily involved in the department’s crisis intervention team and acts as a liaison between the department and those individuals who are homeless in Washington.