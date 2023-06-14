ATM break in
An ATM at the Bank of Franklin County branch near the intersection of Highway 47 and Eighth Street is inspected June 12 in Washington. The ATM was broken into early Monday morning, according to the Washington Police Department.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

The Washington Police Department announced Wednesday that it has identified four suspects in Monday’s break-in at a Bank of Franklin County automatic teller machine (ATM).

Two days after the early morning ATM burglary, police have “recovered nearly all the money that was taken in this theft,” the WPD announced Wednesday afternoon.