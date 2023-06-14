The Washington Police Department announced Wednesday that it has identified four suspects in Monday’s break-in at a Bank of Franklin County automatic teller machine (ATM).
Two days after the early morning ATM burglary, police have “recovered nearly all the money that was taken in this theft,” the WPD announced Wednesday afternoon.
“This investigation is ongoing and will take some time to get charges filed in this case,” the announcement noted. “Our department is very grateful for the assistance we received from the Bank of Franklin County and other law enforcement agencies who assisted us in this investigation.”
No further information will be released until formal charges are filed and issued in the case, the WPD said.
At about 3:39 a.m. Monday, WPD responded to the Bank of Franklin County branch location at 900 E. Eighth St. after an ATM alarm was triggered.
Officers arrived about two minutes later and discovered the ATM had been broken into, according to a WPD news release. A 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had been left parked on Eighth Street near the bank.
According to police, the vehicle was running, its lights were on and a heavy duty chain was attached to the receiver hitch of the truck. Suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot, but police were not immediately able to identify them. The suspects were believed to have been picked up by another accomplice.
The suspects were able to get away with an undetermined amount of cash, police initially said, and the Silverado was later found to be stolen from an apartment complex in Washington. The suspects were caught on the bank’s surveillance cameras, however, and police began studying the footage as part of their investigation.
WPD Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes said the incident fits the profile of several others that have recently occurred in the area that involve both national crime rings and local “copycat” groups.
“I know of at least four in St. Louis,” Sitzes said. “They’re targeting stand-alone ATMs outside of buildings and that are not attached to buildings, things like that.”
Sitzes added on Tuesday that “federal intelligence agencies” were assisting with the investigation.
A company that services ATMs informed police that Monday’s incident is the fifth in the St. Louis area recently, Sitzes said. In a case last month, a vehicle was stolen in Washington and used in an ATM break-in at a Lindell Bank location in St. Louis.