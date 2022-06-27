Four people suffered serious injuries Monday morning in a head-on collision on Highway 50, west of Union, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Gage A. Woods, 25, of Union, was driving a 2008 Ford Fusion eastbound, when he crossed the center median of Highway 50 near the intersection with Jeffriesburg Road and crashed head on with a 2006 Buick, driven westbound by Diane M. Meyer, 69, of Washington, officials said.
Woods and Jessica M. Stringer, 39, of Columbia, a passenger in his car, were flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, while Meyer and Alysha M. Gildehaus, 23, of New Haven, also a passenger in the Ford, were taken by ground ambulance to the same hospital. All were reported to have serious injuries.
Woods was not wearing a seatbelt, while Gildehaus and Meyer wore seatbelts, officials said. Stringer’s seatbelt status was unknown.
Both vehicles were totaled.