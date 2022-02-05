Four Rivers Career Center plans to launch a Fire Science Academy program this year.
The Washington school board approved the new program for junior and senior students at its monthly meeting Thursday night, opening a path for high schoolers to earn eligibility for Missouri Department of Public Safety firefighter certifications while finishing their high school coursework.
“The data we collected showed that kids are interested in that career occupation but unfortunately they had to wait until after they graduate high school to get involved,” said Four Rivers Career Center Director Andy Robinson. “We’re just trying to jump-start that and provide that opportunity.”
Under a collaboration with the city of Washington and its volunteer fire department, the fire science program will be held at the Washington Fire Department Training Center, 6340 Maurice Unnerstall Drive, where a classroom, equipment and various props will be provided by the city.
The center previously housed East Central College’s now-defunct fire technology program, and Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said it is available for use by the Four Rivers program.
The first year budget for the program is approximately $12,000, Robinson said. Frankenberg and Robinson said there are plenty of qualified instructors in the area, and some within the Washington department, but the person hired as instructor will have to complete Department of Elementary and Secondary Education teacher certification before taking over the job.
The two-year program, with curriculum set by the state, will take 20-to-30 students in its first year, Robinson said, including students from other participating districts.
Using Washington Fire Department’s equipment and facilities — including its four-story training tower with burn rooms — students will first learn about the profession in the classroom, then apply the skills and knowledge to practice fire suppression strategies, search and rescue techniques, scene preservation, and vehicle extraction operations.
Second-year students will be taught a broader emergency management curriculum, including information about the law enforcement and emergency medical fields.
Robinson said the partnership is similar to one the district and career center has with Mercy Hospital Washington. He said a survey of students let school officials know that a fire program was of interest and with fewer applicants to firefighting and emergency management jobs, the timing was right.
Frankenberg said since he became fire chief in 2018, the aging department has targeted younger volunteers and the academy will help area fire departments field young, qualified firefighters in the future.
The program with the career center is different from the fire department’s Washington Fire and EMS Explorers summer camps, which are geared toward offering a taste of the profession to younger kids rather than earning certification eligibility.
The new fire science program won’t interfere with the department’s training of current firefighters or older recruits, Frankenberg said, because most of that occurs in the evening.