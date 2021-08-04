To help fight the nursing shortage and aid high school students’ transition into their careers, Mercy Hospital and Four Rivers Career Center are teaming up to pay students for their clinical work in the Earn While You Learn program.
Starting in the 2021-22 school year, the program will pay Washington School of Practical Nursing students to work in the hospital and receive credit while guaranteeing a nursing job post-graduation.
“It just gives them an opportunity to get out there sooner; it gives Mercy an opportunity to have employees ready to go once graduation ends,” Washington School District Health Services Coordinator Chris Redd said at the July 28 board of education meeting. “It’s kind of a win for everyone involved.”
Earn While You Learn “is a new model to combat the nursing shortage and the high nursing turnover rates,” according to the Mercy and the Washington School of Practical Nursing program proposal.
Registered nursing was the fifth-most in-demand job in the U.S. as of February 2021, according to a study by the University of St. Augustine, and 1.2 million new registered nurses will be needed by 2030 to address the shortage.
Mercy Hospital is faring better than average, Chief Nursing Officer Bethany Westlake said. The Washington hospital’s nursing turnover is 1.4 percent lower than the national average, and its nursing turnover is 0.4 percent lower than the Missouri average. The nursing vacancy rate is 0.8 percent lower than the Missouri average.
The Earn While Your Learn program will begin with a trial by three career center students in 2022, Redd said. They will study at Four Rivers for the first trimester of the 2021-22 school year and do clinical rotations for two months. In May 2022, they can begin their paid Mercy shifts.
The nursing students already do their clinicals at Mercy Hospital Washington, Westlake said. In addition to receiving compensation, the program’s participants will be able to work one-on-one with a preceptor, or a nurse acting as their supervisor.
Participants will be paid $16 an hour and work a total of 128 hours in the program and then must commit to a two-year contract to work at any of the Mercy hospitals.
“They will still be graded and still have homework, that sort of thing,” Redd said.
Mercy Hospital Washington has already started the Earn While You Learn partnership with East Central College students, which has been running for two years. During its trial period, four college students participated in the program, and six participated last year.
The ECC program already has benefited staffing on floors that intake the students, Westlake said.
“Our retention rates have gone up; our turnover rates have gone down. (The students) feel prepared when they’re starting on their own,” Westlake said. “So far it’s been a really good strategy to work with the colleges, and we look forward to continuing with our LPN partners as well.”