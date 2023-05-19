The Four Rivers Career Center, which is “bursting at the seams,” is under consideration for expansion.
The Washington School District Board of Education heard an update this week on the Four Rivers Career Center and some of the challenges it faces, as well as the possibility that the career training facility may grow in the foreseeable future.
“This is the first time that we will officially say that we are looking at potential expansion of Four Rivers,” Superintendent Jennifer Kephart said in presenting a draft of the district’s strategic plan for 2023 to 2027 at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Under the heading of “Demonstrate focus on governance and asset management,” the draft plan notes that the district should “Plan for program and building expansion at Four Rivers Career Center.”
Data collection associated with this goal would include surveying staff, parents and students, as well as conducting a needs assessment, with a completion date of April 2025. The strategic plan draft is not yet finalized, and will be brought back in June for the board’s approval.
Four Rivers Career Center currently employs 26 instructors and provides most of its courses at its main building at 1978 Image Dr. in Washington, with some additional course offerings at Washington High School and in coordination with Mercy at the healthcare provider’s facilities in Washington.
Kephart suggested the proposed expansion might not mean just adding on to the current Four Rivers building, but instead constructing an entire second building.
“But we have also started to talk about programming,” she said. “What extension of programming do we want to look at as we potentially are looking at an additional building? We do have some space to add a new building onto the grounds of Four Rivers, so that would be something that we would be looking at over the course of the new strategic plan.”
Aside from the strategic plan draft, which includes many other goals for the district, the board also heard a presentation Tuesday from Philip King, director of Four Rivers, on some of the highlights of what’s been going on at the career center recently.
In terms of enrollment, Four Rivers is currently “bursting at the seams,” King said.
“So it’s kind of a good problem to have, but at the same time it’s not nice when we’re turning away students that want to come in because we don’t have room for them,” he said. “But for the sake of being safe and efficient with teaching, we can’t have 500 students in a welding class, so we have to cap it somewhere.”
Asked by Board Member Frank Wood what Four Rivers’ biggest challenge is, King said it is space. In response to questions from Board Member Bob Oreskovic, King said the most popular program Four Rivers is currently offering is welding, and students are given priority for acceptance into the program if they are pursuing a career in the trade.
“Welding is a good trade for a lot of people to learn, but we’re a career center, so if I have 80 people I can accept out of 120, I want people that want to go into the welding trade versus someone that just wants to learn welding to work around their house,” he said. “Not saying that’s not important, but that’s what we kind of look at.”